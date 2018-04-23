University Park man killed crossing highway

A 40-year-old University Park resident and professor at UT Southwestern was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car as he tried to cross Interstate 35E on foot.

Andreas Doncic, a husband and father of two, was hit in the center lane on the northbound side of the highway at 2:45 a.m. near the Walnut Hill exit. Officials said Doncic had been with friends prior to the accident.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver who struck Doncic. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's office said they do not know why Doncic tried to cross the highway on foot.

Doncic's wife posted a message to her Facebook account Friday evening claiming that Doncic, a professor of biology, was missing.