University Park Reschedules National Night Out

While unexpected showers rained out National Night Out festivities in the Park Cities earlier this month, University Park has rescheduled the annual event to coincide with its Fall Movie in the Park night.

Public safety vehicles and equipment will be on display with other activities, including a bounce house, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Goar Park, 3806 University Blvd. The movie begins at 7:15 p.m.

The 2017 adaptation of Beauty and the Beast will be featured.

The city will provide popcorn and water, and In-N-Out Burger will serve up hamburger dinners. City officials suggest that families bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event.

Door Real Estate, Highland Park ER, and In-N-Out are all sponsors.

Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans, is rated PG and follows the story of a young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, who can only be freed by true love.

Highland Park officials said they are not currently planning to reschedule their annual National Night Out due to the time needed for event preparations.

Both cities had canceled their respective Oct. 3 events due to then-projected weather conditions.