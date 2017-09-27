University Park’s Troop 70 known as ‘Jamboree Troop’

The National Boy Scout Jamboree has particular significance to University's Park Troop 70, Sarah Myers tells Park Cities People.

University Park’s Troop 70 has become known as the "Jamboree Troop," because of its long history of attending Scouting's flagship gathering, which is held ever four years, she said.

The troop has attended each of the Jamborees as a troop beginning with the 1950 jamboree in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

This year 36 Scouts from Troop 70 joined 30,000 other Scouts at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia. They were Christian Arthurton, Bennet Bales, Aiden Chance, Trey Davis-Hale, William Day, Ryan Deitch, Jack DeGroote, Matthew Dubiel, Bennet Handler, Matthew Healy, Mark Hopkins, Adam Johnson, Drew Johnson, Jin Johnson, Henry Kath, Mason Lee, Ethan Lilly, Noah Lilly, Cole Markey, Cole Margolin, Pace Maxwell, William McIntosh, Major Power, Preston Rossi, Graham Rose, Archer Smith, George Smith, Nathan Smith, Tie Smith, Edward Stocker, Henry Stocker, Christian Straffon, Carter Trupiano, Kevin Utz, William Wegener, and Wenchen Yang. Scoutmasters who lead the trip were John DeGroote, Marshall Kath, Walker Muliniex, and Bronson Stocker.

Troop 70 Scouts raised funds to assist in the jamboree trip expenses and were able to visit New York City and Washington, D.C. prior to spending 10 days camped alongside Scouts from all 50 states and around the world.

They participated in high adventure white water rafting, mountain biking and zip lining as well as participating in Messengers of Peace Day of Service.