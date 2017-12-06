UP Police Department Seeks Toys, Clothing for Children

University Park Police Department is seeking new toys and clothing donations for children of all ages.

The donations will benefit Genesis Women's Shelter and can be dropped off through Dec. 20 at UP City Hall, 3800 University Blvd.

The donation box is located just inside City Hall's 24-hour entrance.

Genesis Women's Shelter provides safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and raises awareness regarding its cause, prevalence and impact. Each year, the non-profit serves 1200 women and children at its emergency shelter, long-term housing facility, and non-residential counseling office.

For more information contact crime prevention officer Lita Snellgrove at 214-987-5374.