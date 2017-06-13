UP Student Earns Acting Award

Macrae Smith, a University Park resident and student at Trinity Christian Academy (TCA), recently received the Outstanding Actor in a Minor Role award at the Schmidt and Jones Awards Gala for his performance in Cinderella. Smith was one of three students from TCA who received awards for their role in the play.

Students were judged by a panel of theater professionals and educators. The judges provided nominations and voted for winners in various performance and design categories as the students competed against the productions from high schools in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties. Sponsored by Dallas County's only locally produced professional musical theater company, Lyric Stage, the gala honors the students' hard work by providing a Tony Award-like ceremony.