Grayson Buchholz of University Park was recently recognized in a Court of Honor for earning all 137 active Boy Scout merit badges, plus an additional one that has since been discontinued. He is a member of Troop 80, which is sponsored by Highland Park Presbyterian Church.

Grayson is a Senior at Jesuit College Prep, and plans on attending Tulane University in the fall. He is an Eagle Scout and has been awarded seven palms.