Where There’s Smoke, There’s Sewer Line Testing beginning June 12 in Highland Park

Beginning June 12th, consulting firm RJN Group Inc. will use smoke testing to study a portion of the Highland Park's sanitary sewer lines.

Smoke testing is a method by which a fan is used to push large volumes of non-toxic smoke into the sanitary sewer line at the manhole access point, according to hptx.org. The smoke follows the path of least resistance to escape the sewer line, and may exit both indoors and outdoors.

The smoke should not enter your home unless there is a defect in the plumbing or dried up drain traps.

Note: For seldom used drains, such as unused bathrooms and sinks, simply pour water into the drains to fill the drain traps. Since the building's sewer plumbing is connected to the town's main, some smoke will exit out of the roof vents on the home. The smoke does not create a fire hazard and leaves no visible residue.

Wherever lines are being investigated, the crews from RJN will be identified with uniforms and badges as well as proper traffic warnings at setup locations.

If needed, RJN crews will be conducting building inspections in order to identify potential sources of stormwater entering the sanitary sewer system. During the building inspection program, RJN field crews may need access to homes to inspect basement sump pump connections. In addition to interior inspections, crews will evaluate potential outside sources such as downspouts with underground discharges and area drains.

Check this map to see where the smoke testing will take place.

Contact David Ferguson, engineer assistant, at 214-559-9377 with questions.