Wings of Freedom Comes to Love Field

The Wings of Freedom Tour comes to Dallas Love Field Airport March 22- 26. The flying tribute to military pilots, ground crews, maintenance personnel, builders, and their families will include a B-17 Flying Fortress, a “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" Bombers, a P-51 Mustang fighter, and a Vietnam era Huey helicopter,

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the planes. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children. Those wishing do ride in the B-17 or B-24 can do as well. Fees vary from aircraft to aircraft.

For reservations and more information, call 800-568-8924.