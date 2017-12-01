With Scots Taking The Field Tonight, Expect Traffic Near SMU Stadium

The Highland Park Scots playoff game tonight at SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium is expected to bring traffic delays and an overflow of parking into nearby neighborhoods.

Highland Park town staff planned to place temporary "no parking" signs in the area in the morning preceding the game and remove them the morning after.

HPDPS will have extra officers patrolling the northeast portion of town tonight.

To avoid traffic delays, town staff said motorists wishing to travel on Mockingbird Lane this evening may want to use an alternate route.

In support of the HP Scots, the tower at Town Hall will be illuminated in blue and gold on tonight and Saturday night.