Women in the World Takes Stage in Dallas

Co-hosted by Toyota and journalist, Tina Brown, the Women in the World live event series took the Dallas stage Dec. 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art. The event honored Maxeme Tuchman as the newest recipient of Toyota's Mother of Invention award grant and featured an inspirational lineup of speakers.

Tuchman is the CEO and co-creator of the groundbreaking educational app, Caribu, which allows parents and family members to read a book with their children or loved ones remotely through video chat.

With women at the center of our nation's latest social movement, the salon continued the conversation with women of impact who are driving change around the country and globe.

Moderated by Zainab Salbi, author, media commentator, and the founder of Women for Women International, a panel of persisters discussed their journeys of fighting to change the system, break barriers and overcome the status quo.

The panel included Dallas' first female chief U. Renee Hall; Amy McGrath, the first female marine to fly in an F/A-18 on a combat mission, and candidate for Kentucky Congress; and Jen Welter, the first female to coach in the NFL.

“Fifty percent of Dallas’ population is female, making it a perfect stage for Women in the World to share stories and ignite conversation around the timely topics that impact us all,” said Brown, Women in the World founder and CEO.

Next, Hannah Song shared her story of survival and hope, coming out of the reclusive rogue nation of North Korea, and creating an underground network that is helping North Koreans escape.

Continuing with the theme of overcoming adversity and persevering, Iasia Sweeting took to the stage to share her story of being kidnapped and held captive by a cult leader for four years, while almost starving to death and using poetry writing as her key to survival. Sweeting shared one of her poems she wrote while in captivity with the gripped audience.

Iasia Sweeting shares a poem she wrote while being held in captivity by Calvin McIntosh and his daughter. @WomenintheWorld #empoweringwomen pic.twitter.com/yOuj0sWS7Y — Bianca R. Montes (@reporterbianca) December 5, 2017

Each year, Toyota collaborates with Women in the World to shine a spotlight on three female visionaries of the most innovative solutions to pressing issues around the world. Tuchman was surprised on stage with a $50,000 grant awarded by Toyota for her innovation with her education technology company Caribu.

“It’s critical to our mission at Toyota that we celebrate female pioneers who are driving positive change in the world through innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are thrilled to support these women whose optimism, intelligence and grit are writing bright new endings to stories of people the world often forgets or overlooks," said Lisa Materazzo, VP of Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications.

Cecile Richards - president of @PPact - talks about difficulties this year for women’s reproductive rights. #womensrightsarehumanrights pic.twitter.com/rMucu2aldc — Bianca R. Montes (@reporterbianca) December 5, 2017

The evening continued with a candid conversation between Brown and the President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Cecile Richards, about leading the battle for women’s health care.

Wide audiences can also experience the Women in the World Dallas event by watching the program online.