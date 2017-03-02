Yellow Rose Gala to Honor Bateman

University Park’s Walker H. Bateman will receive the Dee Wyne Courage Award for his commitment to the city of Dallas at this year’s Yellow Rose Gala. Bateman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 25 years ago.

Bateman has been a member of the North Texas chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Highland Park ISD board trustees, and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. He also enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren, who he calls his greatest accomplishments.

Partnering with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Yellow Rose Gala will be held on April.