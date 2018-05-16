Young Friends of Wilkinson Center Unveil Sixth Annual White Party

You don't have to go all the way to South Beach this summer for an electrifying dance club experience. The Young Friends of Wilkinson Center promise a rivaling experience right here in Dallas.

Mixmaster DJ Souljah returns as the featured entertainer at what has become one of the most anticipated events of the season. The event kicks off June 9 at Marie Gabrielle Restaurant, 2728 Harwood Street.

Food and beverage stations will be located throughout the park so guests can eat, drink, and be merry. Jenna Owens of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is chairing the Host Committee, which also includes OJ De Souza, Meredith Diers, Alex Flores, Marty Martinez, Jessica Serna, and Amanda Tumey.

Launched in 2012, The White Party is the largest fundraiser for Wilkinson Center whose mission is to transform the lives of Dallas families by providing pathways to self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. The Center works to fulfill that mission by helping families face critical life challenges including food insecurity, lack of education, economic instability, unemployment, and underemployment.

Individual tickets for The White Party are on sale now for $100. VIP tables with bottle service are also available. For more information, please visitwww.wilkinsoncenter.org or email Dana Fay at[email protected] . For ticket and table information visithttp://whiteparty.info/ Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing Elisabeth Landry at [email protected].