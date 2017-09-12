Arrest Made for Starbucks Robberies

Dallas Police Department issued two arrest warrants today for Jared Smith, 27, of Azle.

On Aug. 24, Smith was arrested for the robbery of a Whataburger. During that investigation, it was determined that Smith was responsible for both Starbucks robberies in July and August in University Park, and a robbery in August at a GameStop in Richardson.

All these cases will be submitted to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Smith is being held in the Lew Sterrett Jail on a $100,000 bond for the Starbucks robberies.

In both UP robberies, Smith brandished a handgun and demanded money from the Starbucks in Snider Plaza.