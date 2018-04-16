Crime Report April 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THERE FOR THE FOOD

Three patrons at Honor Bar Restaurant in the Highland Park Village had no desire to sit down for a meal during their April 13 visit. Instead, video surveillance shows the group (two women and a man) enter the restaurant around 8:02 p.m., order water at the bar, and then leave nine minutes later. During that same time, the video also shows one of the women making "furtive movements" with her hands under the bar. The woman sitting next to them later reported her pink Ralph Lauren wallet with gold zippers missing from her purse.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Tuesday

A crook is going to look a little more stylish and a Highland Park woman might run the risk of UV radiation to her eyes after her Dior and Tom Ford sunglasses (both valued at $400) were stolen before 7:30 a.m. from an unlocked white 2016 Range Rover parked overnight in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

Around 10:19 a.m., a woman just walked into a home in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue – and she wasn't even invited. The 50-something-year-old in a dress quickly fled in a beige four-door vehicle when confronted by the homeowner's plea to stop. Police advised the residents to keep their front door locked.

11 Wednesday

Two leather Rag & Bone belts and 10 purses were stolen from the Highland Park Village store around 4 a.m. when two men with tattoos on their faces used a crowbar to break into the store.

12 Thursday

Stolen: a red Warner 20-foot extension ladder, valued at $200, sometime between 12:15 and 3:30 p.m. from a contractor's white 2011 Ford F150 parked at Highland Park Village.

13 Friday

Two toiletry bags and an envelop containing vehicle insurance information were found around 9:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police later learned the contents were stolen from an unlocked silver Yukon parked in the 3700 block of Miramar Avenue.

14 Saturday

Smashed between 8:30 and 9:57 p.m.: the front driver's side window of a blue 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan parked in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

15 Sunday

Three different vehicles were damaged by a pellet gun sometime before 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. Each vehicle, an older model blue Chevrolet Trailblazer; black 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe; and a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, all had the front passenger window shot at. Another resident in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue reported a similar damage to the driver's side rear window of his silver 2000 BMW 528.

An unlocked 2014 black Trek 200 bicycle (valued at $125) and red helmet (valued at $50) parked at an Armstrong Elementary bike rack was stolen sometime between 7:45 and 9:30 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

We're not saying this 36-year old Park Cities woman was taking personality quizzes on Facebook, but someone is now impersonating her online to email her friends and other contacts, the 2600 Milton Avenue resident reported to police around 1 p.m.

A 42-year-old resident in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue reported to police that sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. her $600 iPhone 6s was intentionally damaged. By whom, it doesn't say.

10 Tuesday

If anything good comes from a package theft in the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue, we hope it's that the thief walks away with a love for literature. The homeowner, a 52-year-old woman, reported two packages, one containing the book A Raisin in the Sun and another containing a shirt, were stolen from her mailbox sometime between March 22 and 12:47 p.m. April 10. Combined, the contents were valued at $36.34.

11 Wednesday

A $125 bracelet and other clothing items were stolen sometime between 2:45 and 3:50 p.m. from Mal Malouf at the Preston Center.

12 Thursday

A man walks into a store, puts some Air Wick scented oil refills in his blue backpack, and attempts to walk out only paying for a candy bar. No, this is not a joke. It's what went down around 12:44 a.m. at a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A concrete saw, valued at $500, was stolen between 12:45 and 12:54 p.m. from a construction site in the 3600 block of Marquette Street.

A 44-year-old Park Cities man thought his DJI Phantom 3 drone would be safe on the tailgate of his blue 2017 GMC truck parked in the 4000 block of Druid Lane He was wrong. It was stolen around 2:30 p.m.

13 Friday

Stolen before 6 a.m. an unlocked white 2014 Infiniti Qx80, valued at $30,000 with the fob inside while parked overnight in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive.

A Dell laptop valued at $800 was stolen sometime before 6 a.m. from an unlocked silver Acura parked overnight in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive

14 Saturday

A man who was mowing a yard in the 3500 block of Westwood Drive returned to his red 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 and noticed that sometime between 3:50 and 4:22 p.m. two of his leaf blowers, both valued at $500, were stolen from his trailer.

Arrested: A 48-year-old Dallas man who fell asleep around 9:35 p.m. sitting in a traffic lane at Preston Road and Lovers Lane. His offense wasn't being sleepy, but instead driving with an invalid license.

15 Sunday

The two back wheels from a white 2017 GMC Yukon were stolen sometime overnight before 2:13 a.m. while parked in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue. The owner of another vehicle, a black 2017 GMC Sierra, also reported the wheels and tires stolen from his vehicle in the 2700 block of Amherst Street.