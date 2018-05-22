Crime Report May 14 – 20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POPPING TAGS

One shopper must have been browsing with champagne taste on a soda pop budget just before noon May 18 at Scout & Mollys at Snider Plaza. According to a police report, the shopper tried on several clothing items in the dressing room, paid for three, and then left the location – taking with them $560-worth of unpaid for merchandise.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Tuesday

A Whippet named Slick fled from his home in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue and allegedly bit the dog next door. Slick's mom said around 7:58 p.m., her 8-year-old son let the dog out without a leash, but that she did not see the altercation between Slick and Chevy, the black Labrador next door.

17 Thursday

A car burglar is going to be able to dine in style at Wingstop and Whataburger after stealing gift cards to both locations and Nike – plus $40 in cash – from a 2015 black GMC Denali parked overnight, before 11 a.m., in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

18 Friday

A Highland Park Service Center employee knew something was up when he noticed the case to his sunglasses on the ground next to his GMC Acadia parked in the 5000 block of Holland Drive. It turns out he was right. Around 1o a.m., video surveillance shows a "clean cut" man ride into the service area on what appeared to be a Lime rental bike. At 10:05 a.m., the employee finds his wedding ring, valued at $500, sunglasses, valued at $237, and two key FOBs, valued at $1,037, all stolen from his vehicle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

A duffel bag, valued at $150, was stolen sometime between 6:55 and 7:35 a.m. from a 2010 white Lexus Rx350 parked in the 6200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Stolen between 1 and 5:30 p.m.: a Jansport backpack containing $20-worth of prescription medication from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Several bedding plants, valued at $200, were stolen from the front lawn of a home in the 6000 block of Preston Road sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday.

15 Tuesday

A 73-year-old Park Cities resident reported to police around 4:44 p.m. that on May 8 her $2,478 Shamballa Divinity sunglasses were stolen.

16 Wednesday

Stolen before 6 a.m.: the third-row seat, valued at $1,800, from a 2011 black GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 2800 block of University Boulevard.

Stolen before 7:40 a.m.: the driver's side mirror, valued at $300, from a 2008 white GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue.

17 Thursday

Stolen before 6 a.m.: the left outside mirror, valued at $200, from a 2012 black GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4100 block of Stanford Avenue.

A Trek bicycle, valued at $800, was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. Thursday from a garage in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue.

Around 9:25 p.m., cosmetics were stolen from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

18 Friday

A lawnmower, valued at $1,300, was stolen around 7:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rosedale Avenue.

20 Sunday

A checkbook was stolen around 9:40 p.m. from an unlocked 2017 black Cadillac parked in the 4300 block of Stanhope Drive.