Crime Report Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

THE 'GRINCH' WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Frosty the Snowman, Christmas tree decorations, and a three-box gift set were all stolen Thursday between 5:55 and 6:41 a.m. from a front yard in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue. The Highland Park home was one of three in the Park Cities targeted by decor thieves. Two University Park homes reported similar crimes: One on Wednesday in the 6500 block of Westchester Drive, and another on Thursday in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.

Highland Park

27 Monday

Found at 10:10 a.m.: a black and red children's Nike golf bag containing five Nike golf clubs (driver, 4 hybrid, 7 iron, 9 iron, and sand wedge)at the southwest corner of Abbott Avenue and Drexel Drive.

After receiving a call from American Express about some recent charges at NorthPark Center, a Highland Park woman realized her black Chanel card carrier, which contained all of her credit cards, had gone missing. The woman reported to police around 2:10 p.m. at her home in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive that the last time she'd seen the carrier was when she boarded a flight home from Colorado Springs the day before. Beyond the NorthPark shopping spree, the thief also used her credit cards to indulge at Olive Garden, shop at Nordstrom, and make more than $5,000 in charges at the Apple Store.

Sometime before 8:05 a.m., a potential thief broke into a 2008 gray Chevy Tahoe parked overnight in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue. The owner of the car believes the burglar broke into the back window of his vehicle to take the third-row seat, but left after realizing the seat was already missing. It had recently been stolen, the owner reported.

29 Wednesday

Damaged around 8:30 a.m.: a sprinkler head from a lawn in the 4600 block of Southern Avenue. The homeowner told police officers that the driver of a black Nissan SUV used his driveway to conduct a three-point turn and drove over the sprinkler head. He estimated the damage at $500.

2 Sunday

Stolen before 10:40 a.m.: a 40-caliber Glock model 22 pistol left overnight in a 2017 black GMC Yukon XL parked in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue.

A silver key chain with a silver car key on it and a black key fob for a GM vehicle was found around 7:05 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue.

University Park

27 Monday

Around 12:30 p.m., a University Park resident reported to police that sometime between 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and noon Nov. 25 while parked in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard her 2008 black Cadillac Escalade was broken into and $500 worth of Neiman Marcus clothing was stolen.

Sometime before 8:30 a.m., two stolen bicycles were swapped for two new bikes, valued at $1400, left out overnight in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

The third-row seat was stolen around 3:44 p.m. from a 2014 silver GMC Yukon parked at Preston Center Plaza. The seat was valued at $1500.

Between midnight at 11 a.m., an iPhone 7 was stolen from the console of a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox parked in the 2800 block of Rosedale Avenue.

28 Tuesday

A homeowner reported at 10:19 a.m. that around noon Nov. 24 a package valued at $117 was stolen from the front porch of their home in the 3600 block of Hanover Street.

29 Wednesday

Arrested: two 18-year-old men on charges of evading arrest detention after fleeing from police officers who were called around 3 p.m. to a drugstore in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane on a complaint that the duo was soliciting.