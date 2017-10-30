Crime Report Oct. 23 – 29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GESUNDHEIT PROWLER

An allergy-suffering burglar may still be sneezing after leaving a leather pouch containing four Benadryl, a Zyrtec pill, and about $4 in cash in a black 2015 Land Rover broken into between 7:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Monday

Stolen sometime overnight before 10:50 a.m.: An old, gray garage door opener for a Chicago home from an unlocked black 2012 Lincoln MKX in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

More than $16,000 in jewelry was stolen between 8:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. from an unlocked home in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane. Among the list of valuables; a 1940s antique charm bracelet valued at $3,500.

A $4,000 men’s large carbon bicycle was stolen sometime between 10 a.m. Oct. 18 and 6 a.m. Monday from a frequently unlocked garage in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue.

24 Tuesday

The third-row seat, valued at $2,000, was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 18 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, from a 2007 GMC Yukon parked in the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive.

29 Sunday

Damaged: A brick safety wall, safety sign posted to a galvanized pole, and a concrete parking stop in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue. According to a police report, an unoccupied green Ford Focus was found unlocked at the scene around 9:21 a.m. with the windows partly rolled down. A state identification card belonging to a 31-year-old Dallas woman was left in the vehicle and is being held by police for “safekeeping.”

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

Damaged overnight before 8 a.m.: the ignition of a 2002 gray Dodge Ram pickup parked in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue. The damage was estimated at $1,000.

Around 1 p.m., two women and a man shoplifted cosmetics, valued at $964.59, from the Snider Plaza CVS.

A University Park woman reported Monday afternoon that between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22 the third-row seat was stolen out of her 2009 white Cadillac Escalade at her home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue. The seat was valued at $1,500.

Stolen between 7 and 8 p.m.: a 2002 white Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at $15,000, from a The Plaza at Preston Center parking lot. An iPod, valued at $500, and a $150 Michael Kors briefcase were in the vehicle.

24 Tuesday

A homeowner reported Tuesday morning that on Oct. 11 she paid a contractor $800 but he never returned to her home in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive to complete the work.

25 Wednesday

Stolen: a wallet, valued at $30, and $10 worth of electronics from a 2000 silver Lexus Gs300 parked between 10 p.m. Tuesday and midnight in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

The ignition of a 2013 black Ford F250 in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue was damaged sometime overnight before 7:45 a.m. Damage estimate: $500.

Between 5:35 and 6 a.m., an iPhone 7, valued at $800, was stolen from a gym bag at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

Stolen overnight before 8:20 a.m.: Credit cards from a purse left in a 2014 black Range Rover parked in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Stolen overnight before 8 a.m.: a tailgate, valued at $1,400, off a 2015 white Ford F250 parked in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.

27 Friday

Arrested: a 21-year-old male accused about 2 p.m. of disorderly conduct and unreasonable noise in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue.

28 Saturday

A former Bubba’s Cooks Country employee was issued a trespass warning around 3 p.m. at the restaurant in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Stolen sometime between 8 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday: The third-row seat, valued at $1,000, from a 2013 black GMC parked in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

A 43-year-old male homeowner reported that around 11:30 p.m. an unknown youth stole a $300 hoverboard from his house in the 6900 block of Vassar Avenue.

29 Sunday

A $200 purse stuffed with a $4,000 necklace and $60 in cash was stolen sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. from a 2016 gray BMW XI parked in the 7700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A $300 Schwinn mountain bike was stolen sometime before 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.