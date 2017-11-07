Crime Report Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SCALES OF INJUSTICE

The thief, who stole a package around 7:14 p.m. Nov. 3 from the front porch of home in the 4100 block of University Boulevard, may get a jump start on the oh-so-famous New Year’s resolution to lose weight. The stolen package had a nearly $65 bathroom scale in it.

Highland Park

31 Tuesday

Stolen before 7:18 a.m.: a green leather Brontibay wallet, $100 cash, and a Wilson tennis racket with purple grip from an unlocked 2012 Lexus RX5 parked in a driveway in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. A child’s orange Mongoose bicycle parked on the porch also was stolen. The 39-year-old woman who reported the crime later told police she received a private message on Facebook, possibly from the thief, that said, “You lost your driver's license and credit cards.”

An iPhone charger and a garage opener were stolen overnight before 7:45 a.m. from an unlocked 2016 Lexus parked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

If stealing an older iPhone, a Garmin GPS, and two pairs of men’s sunglasses, all valued at about $820, from an from an unlocked 2011 Volkswagen Passat parked in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue wasn’t rude enough, the burglar also left the driver with a dead battery at 8:30 a.m. after leaving an interior light on.

Left open: the console in an unlocked black 2013 GMC 1500 parked in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue after aburglar broke in sometime before 8 a.m. and stole a $225 pair of Smith brand fishing glasses and $6 in change.

Ransacked before 7:50 a.m.: content of a glovebox in an unlocked white 2017 Lexus RX3 parked overnight in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Stolen: A University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center laptop left in an unlocked white 2015 Lexus SUV sometime before 7:30 a.m. at a doctor’s home in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue.

1 Wednesday

Damaged before 8 a.m.: 220 feet of freshly poured concrete in the 3700 block of Dartmouth Avenue when someone walked down the wet concrete with a four-legged friend and drew genitals on the pavement. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

2 Thursday

Two Lockett Petite bags, valued at $4,445, were stolen around 4:15 p.m. from the Jimmy Choo store at Highland Park Village by two women shoppers in their mid-twenties.

University Park

30 Monday

Stolen before midnight: A $1,600 Goyard tote from inside a 2013 white Cadillac SRX parked overnight in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive.

A TREK 3500 Alpha boys bicycle, valued at $600, was stolen sometime between midnight and 3:55 p.m. from the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue.

31 Tuesday

Confronted: a burglar breaking into a 2012 gray Honda parked around 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Amherst Street. A police report says the thief got away with a $100 necklace.

Shot: a cat with a pellet gun around midnight in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

Sometime before 8 a.m., a thief went into an attached garage in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue and stole several items from a parked 2012 Toyota, including a $1,300 Macbook Pro; a University of North Texas college lab book valued at $50; $120 cash; and a Vera Bradley backpack valued at $100.

1 Wednesday

A 37-year-old woman reported around 11:13 a.m. that her ex-boyfriend came into her home in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue and stole something valued at $25. What that was wasn’t mentioned in the police report.

Stolen: a $445 TREK Marlin boys bicycle sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. from the back of a driveway in the 2800 block of Amherst Street.

5 Sunday

Stolen: a 2014 red GMC and a $20 household thermometer sometime between 1 and 5:30 a.m. from outside a home in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A Louis Vuitton purse and hundreds of dollars in cash and cosmetics were stolen sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. from a 2011 silver Mercedes GL450 parked in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

A 2009 silver GMC 1500 was broken into overnight before 11 a.m. in the 3500 block of Caruth Boulevard. Electronics and other property valued at $600 were reported stolen.