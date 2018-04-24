Crime Reports April 16 – 22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WEDDING CAKE?

A Highland Park woman found one wacky surprise in her garbage on April 18 after someone identifying as "Kurtz" phoned to tell her property had been left in her trash can in the 3600 Block of Mockingbird Lane. The property was a backpack containing plastic baggies full of marijuana. Two small bags labeled "GG" were inside a large plastic baggy labeled "Jet Fuel," and another large plastic baggy was labeled "Wedding Cake." Other "gifts" left in the trash can were a large glass jar with marijuana residue and 10 12-ounce Keystone beers.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Snapped: A tree branch in the 4300 block of Westside Avenue. Apparently, the branch on a low hanging tree was struck by a tractor-trailer sometime before 10:30 a.m. and broke off, hitting two legally parked vehicles (a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer and a white Honda Accord). The white tractor and orange trailer were last seen turning north on Lemmon Avenue.

Around 3:50 p.m., a 12-year-old riding a bicycle witnessed two men and woman taking items from the back of a Ron's Organic Dynamic truck parked in the 5300 block of Auburndale Avenue. The group, the child said, drove off in a black Bentley, heading west in an alley. The owner of the truck reported to police that an orange Echo blower, valued at $500, and a Redman blower, valued at $500, were stolen.

A motorist, a tow truck driver, and a Highland Park officer got into a verbal tit-for-tat around 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Preston Road. The motorist had left a 2009 gray Dodge Ram at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road after running out of gas – to note, he went to a nearby station to get more gas. Obviously, traffic ensued and police had the vehicle towed, which according to an incident report caused the motorist to become "visibly upset." Long story short, a police officer on scene ended up calling the motorist's mother – no mention of his actual age – who told the police to let her son walk "so that he could cool off." The motorist was given money for a train ticket and shown the way to Mockingbird Station.

18 Wednesday

Stolen before 12:25 p.m.: two backpack leaf blowers, valued about $500 each, from the back of a red GMC 1500 parked in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

Hardware for 42 interior doors, 18 sets of plumbing fixtures, and two garage door monitors were stolen from the construction site of a home in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. April 9 and 4 p.m. April 13. The incident was reported at 1:35 p.m. April 18.

A black and white stripped Christian Louboutin purse with a silver strap, valued at $2,000, and the back piece of a $2,8000 pair of earrings were stolen around 2:30 p.m. from the Market Boutique store at Highland Park Village.

The latch on a 2013 black Chevrolet Tahoe parked near the intersection of Fairfield and Normandy avenues was damaged around 11:53 p.m. during an attempted burglary.

19 Thursday

Stolen sometime between 6 and 9:30 p.m.: the third-row seat, valued at $1,500, of a 2013 black Chevrolet Suburban parked at the Whole Foods Market in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Talk about a clean getaway. Stolen around 2 p.m.: about $117 worth of Dove and Axe products from a CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

17 Tuesday

Between 8 a.m. April 9 and 5:04 p.m. April 17, an unknown female repeatedly called Bubbas Cooks Country in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue and asked for an employee.

18 Wednesday

Stolen between 3 and 3:17 p.m.: a handgun valued at $500 from a 2011 white Ford F350 parked in the 9000 block of Woodbluff Court.

20 Friday

About $16 in merchandise was stolen sometime between 12:20 and 12:48 p.m. from a CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A customer attempted to pass a forged check around 2:30 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane. The 28-year-old Dallas woman was arrested on suspicion of forgery of a financial instrument.

Stolen between 2 and 3:16 p.m.: a 2011 black BMW 535, valued at $40,000, parked in the 6400 block of Central Expressway.

21 Saturday

Stolen before 8:50 a.m.: a 2007 black BMW X3, valued at $8,000, parked overnight in the 3400 block of Amherst Street.

The driver's side mirror, valued at $650, was stolen overnight before 9 a.m. from a 2016 black Cadillac Escalade parked in the 2700 block of Hanover Street. During the same time period, another driver's side mirror, valued at $200, was stolen from a 2013 white Cadillac Escalade parked in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue.