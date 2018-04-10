Crime Reports April 2 – 8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ONLINE YARD SALE?

There's nothing like going online and seeing items stolen from your front porch listed for sale. But, that's what one homeowner in the 3400 block of Amherst Street says happened. The 37-year-old man reported to police around 7:30 p.m. April 3, that the Nordstrom Rack jeans, Louis Garneau helmet, and road pedals delivered to his home late March were being sold online.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Wednesday

Burglarized before 8 a.m.: a 2018 Volkswagon Jetta parked overnight in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue. The touchscreen stock radio was stolen. There was no sign of forced entry and the owner said he may have left it unlocked.

A white 2011 Range Rover, valued at $25,000, was stolen overnight before 8 a.m. from the 4500 block of South Versailles Avenue.

8 Sunday

A blue Fitbit was found in the 3600 block fo Dartmouth Avenue. It was left at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at 10:30 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

The owner of Facelogic Highland Park in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane reported to police around 2:15 p.m. that sometime between Jan. 1 and April 2 that a former employee stole $7,180.61.

4 Wednesday

A resident in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue reported to police around 8:40 a.m. that sometime between Nov. 15 and April 4, he was ripped off for an unspecified amount of money by a construction contractor.

About $1,000 in camera equipment was stolen overnight before 10 a.m. from a 2007 white Ford F150 parked in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue.

A $1,500 Devinci Atlas bicycle was stolen sometime between 7 a.m. March 21 and noon April 4 from a storage area in a parking garage attached to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

5 Thursday

A homeowner in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard reported to police around 10:31 a.m. that her earrings valued at $12,750 were stolen sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.

A 2012 Lexus LS460 and a 2016 GMC Yukon in an open garage in the 3100 block of Lovers Lane were ransacked sometime between midnight and 7:08 p.m. A small bag was stolen and left in the alley.

7 Saturday

A package holding $400 worth of pants was stolen sometime between 2 and 5:30 p.m. from the front porch of a home in the 3300 block of Villanova Drive.

8 Sunday

A $350 Tory Burch purse holding $200 in cash was stolen sometime overnight before 6:30 a.m. from a 2013 white Lexus ES 350 parked in the 2600 block of Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 9 a.m.: A 2007 black GMC Yukon, valued at $10,000, from the 2800 block of University Boulevard.

Sometime between 6:50 and 7 p.m., the driver's side window of a 2017 white Mercedes C300 was smashed and a Louis Vuitton briefcase, valued at $1,200; billfold, valued at $500; $1,300 in cash; and an Apple AirPod, valued at $200, were all stolen.