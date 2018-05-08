Crime Reports April 30 – May 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WRONG NUMBER

Don't you just hate when someone backs into your vehicle and "forgets" to leave a note? Probably not more than a 24-year-old University Park woman who's 2015 blue Mercedes GLK 350 was damaged sometime between 10 p.m. April 29 and 7:30 p.m. April 30. The culprit did leave a note with a name and a number on the car, which was parked in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue. However, it was the wrong number and belonged to someone who lived in Nebraska.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

Three gold rings with diamonds in them were found around 10:30 a.m. on the platform area around the water fountains at Highland Park City Hall.

Stolen over the weekend: A 2008 black Trek Madone model S2 bicycle, valued at $3,200, from an open detached garage in the 3500 block of Drexel Drive. The homeowner reported the theft at 11:32 a.m.

5 Saturday

The black, leather third-row seat, valued at $600, from a 2007 black GMC Yukon was stolen sometime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue. The vehicle's rear window latch was damaged during the burglary.

6 Sunday

Stolen around 5:30 p.m.: a brown leather wallet, $1,000 cash, $120 Australian dollars, $500 in traveler's cash, identification, debit cards, and a checkbook. The items were presumed stolen from the purse of a woman shopping at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Multiple vehicles in the area of the 3700 block of Granada Avenue were burglarized for car parts – such as the taillights, valued at $100, from a 2012 white Ford F-150 – overnight before 6:30 a.m. Other thefts included the third-row seat, valued at $1,500, from a 2013 brown Chevrolet Yukon parked in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue; the third-row seat, valued at $600, from a 2011 white GMC Yukon, parked in the 3600 block of University Boulevard; the taillights, valued at $400, from a 2018 black Ford F-250 parked in the 3500 block of University Boulevard, the covers off chrome wheels, valued at $1,000, from a 2009 blue Cadillac Escalade parked in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue, and the third-row seat, valued at $3,500, from a 2012 black GMC Yukon parked in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

Stolen around 1:30 p.m.: Jester King strong ale beer, valued at $20, a Mulberry wallet, valued at $500, and holding $500 in cash and several debit/credit cards, $200-worth of children DVD disks, and the third-row seat, valued at $800, from a 2011 white Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.

1 Tuesday

A Louis Vuitton purse and wallet, valued at $5,000, and $600 worth of other property were stolen overnight before 7:15 a.m. from a 2015 black Porshe 911 parked in the 4100 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A 54-year-old woman reported at 3:24 p.m. that her Louis Vuitton purse and wallet, valued at $800, and other property valued at $206, were stolen sometime between 2:30 and 3:39 p.m. while dining at a restaurant April 29 in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

2 Wednesday

Stolen just after midnight: $511 from a cash register at a Tom Thumb grocery store at Snider Plaza.

4 Friday

Two children's bicycles, a BMC Teammachine, valued at $2,300, and a Cannondale Faray 3, valued at $500, were stolen sometime overnight before 6 a.m. from a detached garage in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

5 Saturday

Stolen between 5:38 and 5:41 a.m.: $2,000 golf clubs, $200-worth of footwear, and personal and business checks from a garage in the 3300 block of Stanford Avenue.

A burglar not only stole a $119 leaf blower from a garage in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue but also took a Nest security camera, valued at $200, sometime between 6 and 8 a.m.

A 52-year-old man reported that he was shoved in the chest around 10 a.m. while shopping at the CVS at Snider Plaza.