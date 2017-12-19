Crime Reports Dec. 11 – Dec. 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PANIC-STRUCK DRIVER

A Coca-Cola delivery went a little crazy around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue when the driver of a black semi-tractor trailer, missed a turn, got lost, and then drove his vehicle up on the west side parkway of Roland Avenue and caused about $5,000 in damage to an irrigation system.

Highland Park

11 Monday

After hanging with friends in his detached garage in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane, the homeowner went inside, leaving the bay window of the garage open for about 10 minutes between 7:45 and 7:55 p.m. In that short time span, a black Quintaroo Triathlon bicycle, valued at $6,000, was stolen from the back wall it was handing on.

Stolen between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.: a black and silver Halo Rover hoverboard, valued at $900, from the front porch of a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue. The homeowner upset that someone came on her porch, told officers that she planned to "inform the crime watch committee of how far people are willing to go to steal property."

15 Friday

A few days after a burglary, the construction manager of an unoccupied home in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue, reported that sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 a person cut padlocks on a job box stored in the garage and stole $1,500 in plumbing supplies and $2,000 in electrical wiring. A tile saw, valued at $1,500, also was reported stolen from the master bedroom. The cut padlocks were thrown away before the report was made.

Around 8 p.m., two women leaving Charming Nail Spa in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue were assaulted by a man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt in the parking lot. One of the women was pushed to the ground and had her white Michael Kors purse stolen, the other cut her finger trying to hold onto the purse during the robbery. About $400 in cash was in the purse. The man left in a black sedan, possibly a four-door Toyota Camry.

17 Sunday

Stolen before 12:10 a.m.: condoms from a black 2014 Jeep SUV parked overnight in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue.

A blue Prada women's wallet was dropped off at the HPDPS office around 6 p.m. The person who dropped it off said it was found in the parkway in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue. Later that day, around 9:40 p.m., a set of keys found in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive were also dropped off at the police office. The keys belong to a Ford vehicle. Both items were booked into an evidence locker.

University Park

11 Monday

Around 8:30 a.m., a representative from Freddie America, an electrical contracting service, reported to police that $100 of copper wiring was stolen the previous day from a 2011 white Ford van parked in the 2700 block of Fondren Drive.

Stolen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.: A wallet, valued at $25, from a community center near SMU in the 3000 block of University Boulevard.

Sometime between 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9:13 a.m. Monday, around $35 in tools were stolen from a construction site in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive.

Smashed between 6:30 and 7 p.m.: the window of a black Mazda 3 parked at Preston Center Plaza. Several items, including a pistol, valued at $525, and a Lenovo Ideapad, valued at $1,200, were stolen.

A 72-year-old woman reported around 2:40 p.m. that over the course of six months her housekeeper stole several items from her home in the 7300 block of Turtle Creek. The $1,500 worth of missing items included James Avery jewelry and household goods, such as Cutco cutlery.

12 Tuesday

Stolen before 7 a.m.: the third-row seat of a 2013 silver GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Taken before 3:10 p.m.: packages from the front porches of several homes in the 2700 through 3000 blocks of Milton and Rosedale avenues. Items stolen included $1,000 worth of apparel, an $800 cashmere cape from Nemans, and baby burp cloths, valued at $30.

A thief, likely looking for some hair therapy, stole several bottles of Chi Infra treatment, valued at $59.57, and $27.49 worth of Biosilk from the CVC Pharmacy in the 6700 block of Preston Road. The incident was reported to police around 7:20 p.m.

14 Thursday

Around noon, a thief drove off in an Ari-Tex Electric worker's 2016 red Ram 2500, valued at $30,000, which had been parked in the 3200 block of Wentwood Drive, but didn't get too far when another Ari-Tex Electric employee, who observed the burglary, followed the truck and was able to recover it.

15 Friday

A 44-year-old woman, who lives in the 6400 block of Preston Road, reported to police around 1:30 p.m. that someone was posting threatening messages on her Facebook page.

Stolen between 5:10 and 5:50 p.m.: a $10,000 Rolex Presidential watch and other items from a 2017 black Lexus ES350 parked outside the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

16 Saturday

A 33-year-old woman reported to police around 10:40 a.m., that someone has been harassing her while at work in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

Between 8 a.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, sports equipment, valued at $1,470, was stolen from a 2014 gray Dodge Ram pickup parked in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue.