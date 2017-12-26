Crime Reports Dec. 18-21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FAKE SERGEANT

A Highland Park woman, who's never served in the military, was promoted to a sergeant when her identity, including the new title, was used to open a checking account at Pentagon Federal Credit Union. The woman, who lives in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue, reported to police about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 that she learned about the account when she received a letter from Complete Payment Recovery, which was attempting to collect payment on a $470 bounced check written at a Walmart. According to the police report, the checking account was opened Nov. 24.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Tuesday

A resident reported to police that around 2:45 p.m. Chamberlain Builder employees were "squeegeeing" some sort of chemical down an alley in the 3800 block of Normandy Avenue and that the water was draining into the storm sewer. Police noted the chemical appeared to be white paint, and that they informed the site supervisor that chemicals could not be disposed of down the storm sewer. Code enforcement was notified of the violation.

A thirsty thief used a Highland Park resident's Bank of America credit card to purchase about $365 of merchandise from the website wine.com. The purchase was made Dec. 12 and reported to police around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

20 Wednesday

Stolen between 10:36 a.m. and noon: a yellow 12-inch mitre saw, valued at $300, from a construction site in the 3500 block of Linwood Avenue.

21 Thursday

Smashed around 10:50 a.m.: the front driver's side window of a 2014 silver BMW 528i while the owner shopped at the Whole Foods grocery in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The owner reported about $520 in cash was stolen.