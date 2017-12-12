Crime Reports Dec. 4 – 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A NOT SO MERRY CHRISTMAS

A verbal face-off between a woman on her way to the Dry Bar at the Shops of Highland Park and the owner and operator of a horse-drawn carriage company resulted in a clash of opinions about who hit whom. Around 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, the woman drove her 2004 gold Landrover RRV into a coned off section designated for carriage loading and unloading and got into an argument with the owner. The owner, a 57-year-old man, told police the woman began cursing at him when he asked her to reverse out of the area, and then "revved her engine" to scare him and clipped him with the vehicle's side mirror when she drove away. The driver, who had left the scene but was later questioned by police, said the man struck her car when he threw "his left arm in the air" in what she thought was him about to make an "obscene gesture" to her.

Highland Park

4 Monday

Around 2 p.m., two men went on a shopping spree at Highland Park Village using stolen credit cards. After successfully charging $1,558 at Ralph Lauren for stocking caps, a puffy jacket, and a puffy vest, the duo charged another $1,127.32 at the store for some candles, stocking caps, and three $300 gift cards. They also attempted to purchase about $2,700 of merchandise at Giuseppe's but were rejected by an employee and fled the shopping center after police were called. The men drove off in a silver Nissan Rogue with Georgia license plates and likely were the same vehicle that crashed into a 2014 maroon Honda Civic moments later in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane. They didn't stick around to exchange insurance information.

7 Thursday

Stolen before 8:40 a.m.: a tan purse, valued at $950, Ray-Ban sunglasses, valued at $200, and various credit cards from a locked white Mercedes Benz parked in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue. The thief shattered the front passenger window.

10 Sunday

A purse with its contents strewn about – wallet, checkbook, medication, makeup – were found around 4:55 p.m. in a utility easement near the 4400 block of Belclaire Avenue. The owner was called to retrieve her property but stated $300 in cash and her Ray-Ban sunglasses were missing

University Park

5 Tuesday

When it comes to the continual theft of third-row seats from Park Cities vehicles, one resident is saying, 'no more.' Around 6:45 p.m., the resident snapped a picture of the thief yanking a third-row seat from a 2007 white Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive, and another photo of the burglar's license plate.

8 Friday

Stolen before 7:13 a.m.: all four tires belonging to a pickup parked in the 3600 block of Purdue Street. The owner estimated the value of the tires and rims at $2,800.

Electric wire, valued at $60, was taken from a work van between 4:04 and 4:10 p.m. while parked in the 2700 block of Fondren Drive.

10 Sunday

Sometime between 8 and 9 a.m., a Vera Bradley purse, valued at $200, and a Apple iPad, valued at $700, were stolen from a 2018 silver Hyundai parked in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Damaged before 9 a.m.: Christmas decorations, valued at $1,000, from the front yard of a home in the 3900 block of Marquette Street.