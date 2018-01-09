Crime Reports Jan. 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOST IN THE BUBBLE

A man, with an Iowa driver's license, was found sleeping in an abandoned maroon 1997 Ford Taurus around 5 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 4700 block of Auburndale Ave. He said he was homeless and had no idea where he was or how he got there. His last memory, apparently, was falling asleep in the car somewhere near Central Expressway.

Police dropped him off near Mockingbird Station and impounded the car.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Wednesday

A resident reported around noon that three rings were stolen from inside a safe at her home in the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22. The jewelry, valued at $50,000, included a yellow gold band wedding ring, a 2-carat platinum band ring, and a Brazil ring with emeralds and diamonds. The homeowner told police she believed it was an "inside job," and that it might have happened when she left the safe unlocked earlier that month and had an exterminator in her home.

Two toolboxes in the back of a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado were pried open while the G&L Mechanical company vehicle was parked between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m. at the Highland Park Village. About $700 worth of tools were reported stolen.

Stolen between noon and 5 p.m.: A white 2017 Ford Raptor from a home in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive. The vehicle was recovered when the owner was able to track its whereabouts (in Irving) with a phone app.

4 Thursday

Stolen sometime between 7:15 and 11:35 a.m.: black leather Ugg gloves from inside an unlocked 2016 black Lexus RX350 parked in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue.

5 Friday

Three women were caught on video surveillance stealing merchandise from Fendi in the Highland Park Village. Around 4:30 p.m., the three heavy-set woman were seen taking a black mini Back to School purse, valued at $1,750, and a white mini Back to School purse, valued at $3,250.

7 Sunday

A resident in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue reported to police that around 5:12 p.m. she witnessed a male (possibly female) with long blonde hair walk up to her porch and steal a package, containing $120 worth of plastic ware and cosmetics.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

Shot before 11:45 a.m.: The hood of a 2016 white Volvo SUV parked outside of a home in the 4500 block of Stanhope Drive.

Stolen between 2 and 4 a.m.: a Louis Vuitton wallet from a home in the 2700 block of Standford Avenue.

2 Tuesday

The resident of a home in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive reported to police around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday that while out of town, someone stole a package from his front porch – a pair of Nike Air Jordans, valued at $153, were inside.

3 Wednesday

Damaged around 11 p.m.: a 2003 white Ford F150 while parked near Preston Royal Village. The owner told police the offender also was harassing him on social media.

4 Thursday

About $6,000 in damage to hardwood floors and countertops at a vacant house in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue occured sometime between 8 a.m. Monday and noon Thursday.

5 Friday

Around 4:15 p.m., an unspecified amount of cash was stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Airline Road.

6 Saturday

Sometime between 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday a vacuum cleaner, valued at $150, was stolen from a building in the 3400 block of Haynie Avenue.

Around 10 p.m., three University Park residents (two 17-year-old men, and one 18-year-old man) were arrested and accused of possession of marijuana while in a church parking lot near the 4100 block of University Boulevard.