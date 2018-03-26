Crime Reports March 19 – 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THE MAN IN THE MACHINE

A thief went all in when it came to hatching a plan to break into an ATM machine. Step 1: Steal a telescopic forklift valued at $100,000 from a construction site in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane; Step 2: Break into the Vista Bank money dispensary in the 6800 block of Preston Road. Police say the culprit wasn't successful in breaking into the machine but did cause a great deal of damage to it.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Friday

The glass front door of Quickset Jewelry Repair in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue was shattered in a burglary sometime between 4 and 6:45 a.m. The owner noted to police that all valuable jewelry was in a safe, however, about $200 in jewelry repair pieces were stolen.

24 Saturday

Found: An envelope of cash. A Highland Park resident and her grandmother were out for a walk around 5 p.m. when they noticed a white envelope leaning against the retaining wall of a home in the 3500 block of St Johns Avenue. Inside the envelope was $85 in cash, four $20 bills, and five $1 bills. The money was handed over to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.

25 Sunday

On the loose: A jogging stroller. A Highland Park dad lost control of his jogging stroller around 10 a.m. – don't worry no children were harmed – when he stopped by a bench at Legacy Park to help his son off of a balance bike. The dad said he was unable to stop the stroller as it rolled into Turtle Creek – taking with it an iPhone 7 and a Samsung S8.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Sometime between 9 a.m. March 12 and noon March 19, a 2014 black Mercedes G550 was keyed on both sides while parked at a garage in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive.

A 61-year-old man who resides in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue reported to police around 2:24 p.m. that sometime between Oct. 20, 2017, and March 19 a former employee stole a MacBook Pro valued at $2,500.

21 Wednesday

Stolen around 4:54 a.m.: two Oral B Pulsar toothbrushes, valued at $23.50 each, from the CVS located in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

22 Thursday

Smashed between 8:30 and 9:51 p.m.: the driver's side window of a 2012 black Landrover LR4 while parked in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive. Shirts, jackets, and other clothing items valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

23 Friday

Arrested around 10:48 a.m.: A 19-year-old Dallas man for shoplifting $37.42-worth of merchandise from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.