Crime Reports March 26 – April 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNNECESSARY DAMAGE

Instead of checking to see if the doors were unlocked, a burglar went the extra mile to break into a 2008 white Jeep Wrangler parked overnight in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue – he sliced through the vehicle's black soft top, causing about $600 in damage. The owner, who said he keeps his vehicle unlocked and free of any valuables, reported that the damage occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. March 30 and 8:39 a.m. March 31. The thief walked away with a $30 crowbar.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Sometime between 1 and 9 a.m., a small safe containing $10,000 in cash was stolen from Sachet, a restaurant in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue. The employee who opened the restaurant stated all outside doors had been locked and there was no sign of forced entry.

Stolen around 11 a.m.: a red bicycle with two flat tires and valued at $500 from the back garage of a home in the 4700 block of Lakeside Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Tuesday

A 22-year-old man from the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue reported that around midnight he was scammed on Craigslist for concert tickets. No word on which artist he was trying to see.

Stolen before 8 a.m.: an RTIC cooler, valued at $300, from the bed of a 2014 white Ram 1500 parked overnight in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

A 24-year-old Dallas woman was arrested around 3:50 p.m. on suspicion of forging a Modular Construction Services check at a Wells Fargo Bank in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

28 Wednesday

Sometime between 3:50 and 4:45 a.m., an unspecified amount of money was stolen from a Chick-fil-A in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Road. The suspect or suspects gained entry through the rear door of the restaurant.

29 Thursday

You know it's officially Spring when thieves stop stealing Christmas decorations and move on to lawn furniture. A patio umbrella, valued at $150, was reported stolen sometime between 7 a.m. March 29 and 1 p.m. Friday from the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive.

31 Saturday

Around 4:10 a.m., a brick was thrown through the window of a business in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane; $500 in property was reported missing.

1 Sunday

Two backpacks, one containing a Macbook Air valued at $600, were stolen around 1:55 a.m. from the front porch of a home in the 4400 block of Purdue Avenue.