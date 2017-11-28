Crime Reports Nov. 20 – 26

Thieves may have rolled into Highland Park on two LimeBike rentals Nov. 22 and removed three bicycles from a garage left open during the day in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive. Managing the extra wheels may have been too much of a feat, because officers found one of the stolen bikes, a 1986 silver and blue Mirusmi, in an alley next to the rental bikes. A neighbor said the rental bikes had been in the alley since at least 12:30 p.m. The other stolen bikes, a yellow and blue 2014 Scott Graphite road bike, valued at $1,800, and a red Trek 800 mountain bike, valued at $1,000, were still missing.

Highland Park

20 Monday

A Zodiac Services and Event Staffing employee was caught on video surveillance removing items from a Dallas County Country Club employee's 2012 Honda CRV around 7:53 p.m. Nov. 18. The owner of the car reported the break-in to police around 4 p.m. Monday, saying the thief stole a Victoria's Secret tote bag and a Kate Spade wallet, and charged nearly $400 on her debit card.

21 Tuesday

Smashed between 7 and 11:21 p.m.: the right rear glass window of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover parked outside DD French Cleaners in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. While money and sunglasses were left in the vehicle, a hot pink backpack containing magazines, pens, and bills was stolen.

A customer used a fraudulent credit card around 4:48 p.m. Nov. 4 to purchase black leather shoes from the Christian Louboutin store at Highland Park Village. The purchase was later denied by Mastercard and the store reported the incident at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday for insurance purposes.

22 Wednesday

A Highland Park officer forgot to return a set of keys with a knife found while frisking a 21-year-old student who "would not keep his hands out of his pockets due to the cold temperature" around 12:21 a.m. at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The keys were placed in found property at HPDPS.

24 Friday

After noticing a $2,400 ivory and silver-colored Sweet Charity Christian Louboutin purse was missing from the brand's store in the Highland Park Village, a sales associate reported to police at 6:08 p.m. Friday that video surveillance captured a man around 5:49 p.m. Wednesday unlooping the purse from the display and shoving it down his pants. The video also showed him attempt to purchase $11,000 worth of merchandise with a credit card, but he was run off when a sales associate realized the ID given was fraudulent.

26 Sunday

Stolen just before noon: a $650 Neiman Marcus suit from the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive. The suit was left as a delivery and video surveillance shows a grey four-door sedan driven by a slender man with short, brown hair pull into the circular driveway and a blonde woman passenger gets out of the vehicle and steals the package.

The parents of four teens were called at 2:15 a.m. after police found them in a marijuana-scented GMC Yukon XL parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue. A sandwich baggy of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

University Park

22 Wednesday

Stolen before 9 a.m.: the third-row seat, valued at $1,000, from a white 2013 Cadillac Escalade parked overnight at a home in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive.

An HP Envy laptop computer, valued at $800, was stolen between 3 and 3:46 p.m. from an office in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

24 Friday

Hopefully, a shoplifter wasn't planning on making a mixed concoction with the bottle of milk and Dr. Pepper stolen around 3:15 p.m. from a Chevron gas station in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza – we hear milk and soda don't pair well. A criminal trespass warning was issued to the thirsty thief.

A thief got a fashionable surprise around 4:15 p.m. after picking up a UPS package from the front door of a home in the 2900 block of Fondren Drive: Striped Miller pants and a fringed skirt from the Worth Collection, valued at $246.40.