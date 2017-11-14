Crime Reports Nov. 6 – 12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BIKE SWAP

Just after noon Nov. 12, a homeowner in the 4200 block of Stanhope Drive found someone had left a bike on his front porch and taken his $650 Electra Townie bicycle parked there overnight.

Highland Park

6 Monday

Two weeks after his 2002 GMC Yukon was burglarized in his circular driveway in the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue, a man called police around 4 p.m. to report “questionable” purchases on a stolen credit card.

8 Wednesday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: a $300 pair of aviator Ray-Ban sunglasses and a knife [valued at $10] from a 2007 Land Rover LL parked overnight in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Sometime overnight before 7:45 a.m., a 2017 Land Rover LL parked in the garage of a home in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue was broken into. Mud was left all over the floorboard, several items were thrown about the cab, and two tan Ellis Hill bags and a black Pedro Garcia bag [all valued at $900] were stolen. About $1,000 worth of raincoats, umbrellas, and Lululemon workout clothing also were gone.

Missoni, Chanel, and Prada sunglasses [valued at $200 each] were stolen sometime before 8:30 a.m. from a blue 2016 Mercedes G63 parked overnight in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

Caught on video around 1:30 a.m.: a man rummaging through an unlocked blue 2016 BMW LL while parked in the front driveway of a home in the 4400 block of Beverly Drive. He apparently didn’t find anything to steal.

Two unlocked vehicles, a 2016 Lexus LL and a 2006 of the same model, were rummaged through overnight before 10 a.m. while parked in a detached garage in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue. Nothing was taken from either vehicle, but an orange work glove was left behind. If you’re missing it, please call Highland Park Department of Public Safety at 214-521-5000. Also, two unlocked vehicles, a 2013 GMC pickup and a 2013 LR4 Landcover, in the same block were broken into during the same time period. The owner said $80 in change; two pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses [valued at $200 each] and a pair of Judith Leiber sunglasses [valued at $300] were all stolen.

Stolen overnight before 8:15 a.m.: a Trek bicycle valued at $399.99 from a home in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane. The homeowner also reported another bike was stolen from her backyard a couple weeks ago.

9 Thursday

Three unlocked vehicles parked at a home in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue were broken into overnight sometime before 6:30 a.m. Among the nearly $2,200-worth of stolen items: a black Glock firearm, hundreds of dollars of boxing gear, and a multipack box of Dentyne Ice chewing gum [valued at $10].

Left open: the glove box of a black 2014 Lexus ES 350 in the 4400 block of Beverly Drive. A yellow Winchester folding pocket knife with two blades [valued at $25] was stolen sometime overnight and reported missing at 10:30 a.m. The owner did not know if the car was locked because he “sometimes has issues locking it with the key fob.”

Stolen at 7:30 a.m.: a green Trek mountain bicycle leaning against a tree near a driveway in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue. Security footage captured a man removing the bike while carrying a “very large” shopping bag over his left shoulder.

10 Friday

While eating lunch at Highland Park Village around 2:30 p.m., a man’s silver 2006 Volkswagen Passat was broken into and a Samsonite briefcase was stolen. In the briefcase: $8,000 cash, a gold Rolex Presidential watch, a stainless/gold Rolex watch, gold Rolex cufflinks, and a 1974 gold Southwest Conference championship ring.

University Park

7 Tuesday

Stolen: A $300 Treyarch 7-speed boys bicycle sometime between 3 and 6:50 p.m. while parked outside of the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

11 Saturday

A white 2011 Honda Pilot, valued at $10,000, was stolen sometime overnight before 8 a.m. while parked outside of a home in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue.

Arrested on out-of-state warrants: Lewis Andino-Ayala, 24, of University Park, just before 8 a.m. at a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane after police were called to the store about a possibly intoxicated person.

12 Sunday

An electric razor, bath sponge, Old Spice deodorant, and Colgate floss were crossed off a couple’s shopping list after an early morning trip to the CVS convenience store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane. The hiccup with the 3 a.m. excursion, however, was that the two didn’t bother paying for the nearly $60 in merchandise.

Overnight before 8 a.m., two bikes, a Schwinn XI and Momogoose both valued at $200, were stolen from a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.