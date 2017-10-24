Crime Reports Oct. 16 – 22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IT’S FUN TO BRIBE AT THE YMCA

Thirteen charges during the month of October to Domino’s Pizza in the 6000 block of Sherry Lane had a Highland Park mother on Oct. 16 reporting credit card fraud and harassment. The $301.24 worth of pizza, apparently, was purchased by a former co-worker of the cardholder’s daughter for both eating and as a means to bribe other Moody Family YMCA staff to cover his shift.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Left open overnight: a detached garage in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue. Three Trek bicycles and a salmon pink specialized hybrid bike [$3,000 total value for the bikes] were all reported missing at 7:52 a.m. The homeowner also told police a child’s bicycle was stolen out of her front yard about a week earlier.

17 Tuesday

Found about 6:49 p.m.: A red Magna Silver Canyon bicycle purchased from Academy Sports + Outdoors in an alley behind a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue. The homeowner told police officers this was the second bike in the past couple of days left in the alleyway.

About 11:24 p.m., a Highland Park wife heard a noise in the front yard 3600 block of Potomac Avenue. Her husband investigated and found the rear hatch of his 2007 Chevrolet Suburban popped open and the inside of the SUV in disarray. The third-row seat, about $100 in cash, and three pairs of glasses were missing.

18 Wednesday

Stolen before 1:26 a.m.: The third-row seat of a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe parked overnight in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive.

21 Saturday

Stolen before 5:19 p.m.: a black Razor Bistro electric scooter from the front the sidewalk in front of a home in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Stolen before 5:30 a.m.: The wheels off of a 2015 silver Cadillac Escalade parked overnight in the 2800 block of Dyer Street.



Gone before 11 a.m.: The third-row seat of a silver 2012 GMC Yukon parked over the weekend in the 4100 block of University Boulevard.

Around 3 p.m., a University Park resident reported that a $500 Cannondale boy’s bicycle had been stolen over the weekend from the front yard of her home in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane. Later that day, another resident reported a $370 Trek boy’s bicycle had been stolen over the weekend from her front yard in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue.

Tired of being harassed by an ex-girlfriend, a 28-year-old University Park man filed an incident report at 4:18 p.m., about her incessant text messages, emails, and phone calls dating back to February.

Arrested: A 20-year-old Melissa man who was accused of trying to cash a counterfeit check around 4:44 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in Snider Plaza.

17 Tuesday

Stolen before 8:13 a.m.: the rims and tires off a 2017 black GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive.

Around 3:15 p.m., the boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman came to her place of employment in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue and threatened to shoot her.

A $700 hybrid Trek Boy’s bicycle was stolen sometime between 8:07 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. from Highland Park Middle School.

18 Wednesday

Officials with the Unitarian Church in the 4000 block of Normandy Avenue filed a police report around 9:41 a.m., claiming a fired employee used a company credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

Reported at 11:16 a.m.: A necklace purchased for $800 by a 79-year-old man on Oct. 10 from a specialty store in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue turned out to be a fake.

19 Thursday

Arrested around 10:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana.

20 Friday

A $650 boy’s bicycle was taken from the back of a home in the 3600 block of Granada Avenue, sometime between noon Tuesday and 11:56 a.m. Friday.

Stolen: two weed eaters and a leaf blower around 6:10 p.m. from the back of a landscaping truck in the 3600 block of Colgate Avenue.

21 Saturday

After catching an Uber around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue, a 22-year-old woman said the driver grabbed her leg and then destroyed her $1,500 Chanel purse and iPhone 7 while taking her home.