Crime Reports: Oct. 2 – 8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: QUIET AS A MOUSE

Missing: An Apple mouse valued at $20 from a home in the 4000 block of Amherst Street. The resident told police that around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 2, he discovered the back door of his home was pried open and the computer hardware was gone.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Wednesday

After spending about an hour at the Bird Bakery at Highland Park Village, a woman returned to her vehicle at 9:30 a.m. to find it repositioned up onto the curb and against a tree. The rear passenger side corner was damaged, and no identification was left from the culprit.

$100 worth of clothing, a pair of $400 Tom Ford sunglasses, and a vehicle insurance card were stolen between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 from an unlocked car in the 3800 block of Miramar Avenue.

6 Friday

Between 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. Oct. 6, third row seats were taken via the rear hatch from a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban in the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

$1,725 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from a driveway between 4:10 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue.

7 Saturday

A men’s Tarmac Road Bicycle was stolen between 8 a.m. Oct 6 and 7:20 a.m. Oct. 7 from a detached storage garage in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

A woman was shopping at Anthropologie in Highland Park Village when she set her purse down in the sale section. At 6:45 p.m., she went to try on clothes in the dressing room and didn’t realize she forgot her purse until just after 7 p.m. When she went back to the sales room, the purse was gone. The purse is valued at $75, and contained numerous gift cards, credit cards, insurance card, her driver’s license, Ray-Ban sunglasses, prescription drugs, and her car keys.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

A University Park resident fell for the whole “not showing up for jury duty and having a warrant” scam, forking over $3,000 in the process. The 63-year-old woman reported the incident the evening of Oct. 2.

3 Tuesday

Two GMC Yukon vehicles parked in the 3200 block of Caruth Boulevard lost their third-row seats. The owners of the vehicles reported the seats missing at about 6 a.m. One set was valued at $1,500, the other $600.

There’s one thing for sure, an 84-year-old University Park woman lost a lot of jewelry when her home in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue was broken into. The resident listed off nearly $7,000 worth of gold rings, watches and costume jewelry to police. A full pending inventory of what was taken between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. is pending. According to the police report, entry into the home was not forced.

6 Friday



Stolen: A $450 Cannondale from inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and a $420 TREK Marlin later that evening in the 4400 Block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

7 Saturday



A 31-year-old male employee was cited Saturday afternoon for assaulting his manager at a business near Southern Methodist University in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.