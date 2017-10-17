Crime Reports: Oct. 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNLUCKY BUSINESS

A 61-year-old man with a Mabank, TX address on his driver’s license found himself at the Highland Park Police Department early Friday the 13th about a missing decal. Apparently the man had damaged the decal that allows him to operate a vehicle for hire at the DFW airport while washing his window, and authorities with the Ground Transportation office wouldn’t replace it unless he filed a lost property report. So he threw the decal away.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Stolen: An envelope full of cash, $2,441 to be exact. While parked at a worksite in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway, a man told police that sometime around 2:30 p.m. the driver’s side window of his pick-up truck was smashed and the envelope with his tax refund was stolen. A wallet and iPad, also in the vehicle, were untouched.

12 Thursday

Wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, a woman in here late thirties, early forties walked out of BlueMercury at Highland Park Village with about $1,280 worth of unpaid merchandise in her purse. An associate told police the woman had come into the store to return some items she’d purchased from the Plano location before walking out with the stolen merchandise.

A locked trailer at an Ed Jarrett Company worksite in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue was pried open overnight and thousands of dollars in tools and machinery were stolen. Among the list of items; a $1,100 blue Bosch hammer drill, and a $1,200 orange Stihl cut off saw.

14 Saturday

Found: A 20” gray Nishiki Mountain Bike by police around 9:15 a.m. at MT Vernon and Potomac Avenue. The bike hadn’t been reported stolen.

15 Sunday

About a half hour after parking her white Trek bicycle in the driveway of a home in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue, a 49-year-old woman said she went outside at 2 p.m. and the bike was gone. With it a small bag, her driver’s license, keys, and $20. At the scene, another woman told police her black and green Trek bicycle was stolen six weeks ago.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

About 9 a.m., it was reported that a boys Trek bicycle was stolen overnight from the front yard of a home in the 4300 block of Greenbrier Drive. Another boys Trek bicycle also was reported stolen the same day in the 2700 block of Amherst Street.

Between 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 8 a.m. Oct. 9, more than $900 worth of property – a briefcase, laptop, sunglasses – were stolen out of a white 2012 GMC Sierra parked in the 4000 block of Windsor Ave.

After losing her iPhone 8 in Las Vegas, a 21-year-old woman reported to UP police officers whoever found it had changed all her passwords and accessed her bank account.

10 Tuesday

Declined: More than $5,000 worth of jewelry charged to a credit card at The Jewelry Box in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Ave. According to the police report, the customer charged a $1,500 necklace, $1,500 pair of earrings, and a $2,000 bracelet, and the transaction was later denied by the credit card company.

11 Wednesday

Lost: a wallet with $165 of cash inside. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a 64-year-old man was trying on clothing at a retail store in the 4000 block of Northwest Highway, and told police officers he thought his wallet was stolen.

13 Friday

Just before midnight, the back window of two separate vehicles was smashed at Cafe Brazil, 6420 N. Central Expressway. Property was stolen from both vehicles, including a purse and $200 worth of cosmetics.

Sometime between the evening of Oct. 10 and 5:30 pm. Oct. 13 a boys Diamondback bicycle was stolen from a home in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane.