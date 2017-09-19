Crime Reports: Sept. 11 – 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PARK YOUR OWN CAR

An unknown person reportedly stole a valet stand between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Sept. 14 from a business’ parking lot in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane. The valet stand is valued at $1,800.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

Police were searching for a white or Hispanic male driving a stolen red Nissan Titan at 2:17 a.m. in Highland Park. The driver turned too quickly and struck a town-owned crepe myrtle tree in the 5100 block of Fairfield Avenue before leaving the vehicle in drive and fleeing on foot. The vehicle rolled backward and hit the fence around Dallas Country Club. A cell phone believed to belong to the driver was recovered inside the vehicle and taken into evidence.

13 Wednesday

When a cleaning lady arrived around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to a prepare a vacant house in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue for a showing, she noticed the back door was open and a wooden fireplace mantle that was original to the house was missing. There was no sign of forced entry. Nobody had been to the house in about a week, so the theft could have happened anywhere between 8 a.m. Sept. 6 and 1 p.m. Sept. 13.

16 Saturday

A man was arrested for public intoxication at 3:25 a.m. in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue.

17 Sunday

At 3:12 a.m., a Lake Dallas man was arrested in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway for his second DWI.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

An SMU class ring valued at $400 was stolen between noon Sept. 10 and 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 11 from an unlocked Chevrolet Camaro parked in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

12 Tuesday

A 2013 Ford Escape was keyed between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. while parked in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway. Cost of damages is estimated at $1,000.

13 Wednesday

A suspect forged a withdrawal slip and took money out of an active account just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Hillcrest Avenue.

14 Thursday

A man’s 2017 Land Rover, valued at $115,000, was reportedly stolen out of his driveway between 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and 6:40 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue.

Between 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and 4 p.m. Sept. 14, more than $37,000 worth of home appliances was stolen from a house under construction in the 3200 block of Caruth Boulevard.

15 Friday

A suspect attempted to cash a check using false identification just after 2 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Hillcrest Avenue.

Two bicycles valued at $400 each were stolen from the front yard of a home in the 4100 block of Purdue Street between 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16.