Crime Reports: Sept. 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OUT ON A LIMB

The driver of a work delivery truck reported at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 22 that a tree branch (weighing no less than 700 pounds) in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue had fallen on the roof of his vehicle and caused $2,000 worth of damage, which he wanted reimbursed to his company. Police reports say it was unlikely that the branch had fallen on its own, as it appeared to be “twisted and snapped rather violently,” and moved to the west – the direction the vehicle had been traveling. The tree is owned by the town of Highland Park.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

Around 8 a.m., a man discovered that both side mirrors were missing from his 2014 Escalade ESV, which was parked in the 4500 block of North Versailles Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 2 p.m. for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Versailles Avenue.

21 Thursday

Just after 5 a.m., a 44-year-old woman, who was reportedly homeless, was arrested at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Cowper Avenue for drug paraphernalia possession.

23 Saturday

Three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property reported from motor vehicle burglaries in Highland Park and Dallas. One of the confirmed offenses happened in the 3500 block of Potomac.

The driver’s side on a 2017 Toyota Highlander in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Street appeared to have been struck by an unknown suspect between 10 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Sept 22. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

At 11:19 a.m., police arrested a suspect in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane for public intoxication.

A 2015 Honda motorcycle was knocked over between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. while parked in the north lot at Highland Park Village. Security cameras did not have any footage of the motorcycle being damaged.

After leaving her backpack on the back of her bar stool at about 8 p.m. at Café Pacific in Highland Park Village, a woman discovered a few hours later that her Bimba and Lola wallet was no longer in the backpack. The wallet, valued at $1,000, contained three credit cards and $350 in cash.

24 Sunday

At 12:52 p.m., two pistols were reported missing from the center console of a 2014 Ford F150 Raptor located in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue. The owner said he last saw the guns around Sept. 10., and that he couldn’t remember if he locked his console back or saw the guns the day before. Other items in the console, including expensive sunglasses, cash, a knife, and ammunition for the pistols, were still there.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., an unlocked Boys Trek bicycle was stolen from McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School. The bicycle is valued at $400.

21 Thursday

An 86-year-old woman’s 1998 Acura was stolen between 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 8 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 4500 block of Potomac Avenue.

22 Friday

A 26-year-old man reported that his golf bag containing $1,500 worth of clubs had been stolen from his vehicle in the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard. He reportedly discovered the items were missing at midnight on Sept. 8.

At 3:45 p.m., $200 worth of cash was reported stolen from the center console of a vehicle in the 6800 block of Preston Road.

23 Saturday

An Electra Townie Girls bicycle, valued at $713, was stolen between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. from a front yard of a house in the 4400 block of Larchmont Avenue. A $350 Boys Trek bicycle was also reported stolen from a front porch around that time in the same block.

24 Sunday

An unknown suspect broke into the Shell Gas Station at 2:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and stole items that were not disclosed.

Between midnight and 9 a.m., a suspect entered through the balcony and stole a 60-inch LG TV, Xbox, MacBook Air, and a North Face backpack from a residence in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue. Estimated value: $2,500.