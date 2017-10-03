Crime Reports: Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DON’T WASTE YOUR ENERGY

A resident in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue reportedly threatened an Atmos Energy employee at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 for attempting to turn off their gas due to non-payment.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Tuesday

Police arrested three suspects just before 6 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue. All three had multiple arrest warrants from another jurisdiction, and two were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana and controlled substances.

27 Wednesday

An estimated $4,000 worth of camera equipment – including a $2,300 Canon 5D Mark III; a $1,600 lens, and a $100 camera bag – was stolen out of a parked Honda Accord between 6:40 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue. There were no signs of forced entry, but the vehicle owner said he might have left his car unlocked.

Carl Everett Duncan, 55, was arrested at 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

28 Thursday

A driver said she was looking at her GPS when she unknowingly ran a stop sign and was struck by an SUV just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive. The crash caused her vehicle to hit a no-parking sign.

30 Saturday

The back hatch window on a 2009 Chevy Tahoe was popped open between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30 while parked in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue. No items were taken from the vehicle, but there was damage to both the rear hatch lock and a piece from underneath the dash.

1 Sunday

At 8:15 a.m., two Trek bicycles were discovered missing from the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane. The owners last saw the bicycles around 3 p.m. the prior day.

Between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1, a one-inch hole was made just below the door handle on a 2015 Yukon Denali in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive. The hole appeared to be caused by a screwdriver. It is unclear if the damage occurred when the vehicle was parked in front of the residence, or after 10 p.m. when it was moved to the gated, locked driveway – in which case the suspect would have had to jump the fence.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Tuesday

At about 4:40 p.m., two suspects attempted to take $1,385 worth of merchandise from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

27 Wednesday

An unknown suspect entered Highland Park High School via the roof at 6 a.m. Sept. 24 and stole $150 worth of property, including a Texas Flag from the front reception area. The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. Sept. 27.

Between 9:15 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27, third-row seats were stolen from a 2012 Yukon that was parked in the 4100 block of Stanford Avenue. The seats are valued at $1,500.

A 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was broken into between 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 4100 block of Stanford Avenue. It appeared someone attempted to take the third-row seats, but they were still intact.

29 Friday

Tom Ford sunglasses valued at $450 were stolen from an unlocked 2014 BMW 5 Series in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue between 8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Around the same time frame, $100 was stolen out of an unlocked 2009 Toyota Highlander in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue. A third case of vehicle burglary on that street was reported in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue: a $2,000 DELL laptop and $140 Hudson Sutler laptop bag were taken from 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

An $8,500 Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch was reported stolen shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane. The watch was last seen at midnight Sept. 6.

Three suspects were arrested just before 2 p.m. after using firearms to threaten a man when he caught them breaking into his vehicle in the 3700 block of Centenary Drive. Police caught the suspects after a short vehicle pursuit, which ended in a crash. A $20,000 2011 Chevrolet was recovered, and an outstanding value of $7,300 in stolen items from other vehicle burglaries remains.

A 58-year-old resident in the 3300 block of Amherst Street discovered around 4:30 p.m. that someone used his information to withdraw funds from his Equity Institutional retirement account.

A 2014 Cadillac Escalade, valued at $60,000, was stolen at 6 p.m. while parked at The Plaza at Preston Center.

Between 9 p.m. Sept. 27 and 6:52 p.m. Sept. 29, a .45 Smith & Wesson revolver was stolen out of a 2012 Ford F-250 in the 3800 block of Hanover Street. The gun is valued at $800.

30 Saturday

An unknown suspect smashed the glass front door between 4:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. at Luxury Garage Sale at Snider Plaza and stole one dozen luxury designer handbags at a total value of $77,175.

A $75 North Face backpack containing an Apple MacBook and other miscellaneous items was stolen between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue.