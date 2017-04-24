Police ID Two Killed in Monday’s Shooting Near LBJ, Central Expressway

Dallas police have identified Lana Canada, 48, and Matthew Kempf, 60, as those killed during an active shooter incident Monday morning at a high-rise office building on Schroder Road near the intersection of LBJ and Central Expressway.

“It is believed that the male shot the female and then killed himself,” reports the Dallas Police Department’s blog, dpdbeat.com.

Canada, formerly Lana Claudine McAree, was recently married. Other news outlets reported that Canada, of Sulphur Springs, was the supervisor of Kempf, of Frisco.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway Service Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. and determined the possible shooter was in a meeting room.

“Officers were forced to utilize a shotgun to breach the front office door,” the blog says. “At this time, this is the only shot fired by an officer of which the Department is aware.”

In the room, police found the dead man and woman.

One officer suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was taken to a hospital.

SWAT officers completed an extensive floor-by-floor search of the building at 12:49 p.m.,

The Department’s Special Investigations Unit will conduct the investigation into the incident.