Police Report: April 10-16
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT WHAT SANDPAPER IS FOR
Vandalized overnight before 8 a.m. April 12 and again before 8 a.m. April 16: a blue 2012 Mercedes E350 parked at a home in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue. Sandpaper-like scratches were left on the trunk the first time and then on the hood. The trunk damage was estimated $1,050.
HIGHLAND PARK
10 Monday
Reported on April 10: owner of Celebrity Bakery in the Shops at Highland Park is accusing a former employee of stealing $379.82 in food – $263.82 on Dec. 12 and $116 on Feb. 8 – by creating false invoices and trading the food for gift cards from Mini Luxe Nail Salon. The salon manager was under the impression legitimate transactions were occurring.
11 Tuesday
Damaged between noon April 9 and 9 a.m. April 11: the steering column, ignition and driver-side door of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of a home in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. Taken: Nothing.
12 Wednesday
Rummaged through between 3:30 p.m. April 11 and 7:10 a.m. April 12: belongings left inside an unlocked 2015 GMC Denali parked in front of an apartment in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue. Nothing was taken.
14 Friday
Taken at 11:17 a.m.: packages from the front porch of a home in the 3500 block of St. John Drive. Witnesses say a man and woman fled with the packages in a red 2015 Chevrolet Spark.
UNIVERSITY PARK
10 Monday
Taken overnight before 10:02 am.: a $1,900 Gucci Jackie Hobo purse from a gray 2014 Mercedes E350 parked in a garage at a home in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.
Taken between 3 and 3:03 p.m.: a $500 Raleigh mountain bike from the carport of a home in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.
11 Tuesday
Arrested at 6:23 a.m.: a 29-year-old Dallas man accused of trespassing at a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.
Stolen overnight before 6:45 a.m.: the side door mirrors (glass only) of a 2008 GMC Yukon parked in the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.
Taken overnight before 8 a.m.: a side mirror from a tan 2003 Chevrolet Suburban parked at a home in the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.
15 Saturday
A woman walking in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue was struck in her left leg and hip by a red Honda, which didn’t stop to render aid.
Burglarized overnight before 10 a.m.: a storage room in a parking garage at Snider Plaza. The door was prided open and two rolling racks valued at a combined $2,400 and six mannequins valued at $15,600 total were taken.