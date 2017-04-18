Police Report: April 10-16

Vandalized overnight before 8 a.m. April 12 and again before 8 a.m. April 16: a blue 2012 Mercedes E350 parked at a home in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue. Sandpaper-like scratches were left on the trunk the first time and then on the hood. The trunk damage was estimated $1,050.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

Reported on April 10: owner of Celebrity Bakery in the Shops at Highland Park is accusing a former employee of stealing $379.82 in food – $263.82 on Dec. 12 and $116 on Feb. 8 – by creating false invoices and trading the food for gift cards from Mini Luxe Nail Salon. The salon manager was under the impression legitimate transactions were occurring.

11 Tuesday

Damaged between noon April 9 and 9 a.m. April 11: the steering column, ignition and driver-side door of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of a home in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. Taken: Nothing.

12 Wednesday

Rummaged through between 3:30 p.m. April 11 and 7:10 a.m. April 12: belongings left inside an unlocked 2015 GMC Denali parked in front of an apartment in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue. Nothing was taken.

14 Friday

Taken at 11:17 a.m.: packages from the front porch of a home in the 3500 block of St. John Drive. Witnesses say a man and woman fled with the packages in a red 2015 Chevrolet Spark.