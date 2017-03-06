Police Report: Feb. 27-March 5

Between Feb. 11 and 5:45 p.m. Feb. 27, one or more thieves cut a lock and took three mountain bicycles – an $1,800 gray BMC, a $900 dark gray Cannondale, and a $700 lime green and gray Trek – from a rack in the underground parking garage for apartments in the 4200 block of Loma Alto Drive. The owner suggested a schoolmate of her son and other youths who frequently vandalize the building and run the halls ringing door bells could be responsible.

28 TUESDAY The owner of a 2013 GMC Yukon reported on Feb. 28 that her third row seat had been taken, likely on Feb. 19 while the SUV was parked in front of her home in the 3300 block of Drexel Drive. She noticed that day or thereabouts that her rear window was unlatched, but didn’t realize until while out of town on Feb. 25 that the seat was missing.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 WEDNESDAY

Before 1 p.m. March 1, a woman shoplifted $120 in cosmetics from the CVS pharmacy in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and fled in a white Ford with a male driver.

5 SUNDAY

Between 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. March 5, someone entered a home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue, took a wallet with credit cards and other property, and then made credit card purchases at multiple stores.