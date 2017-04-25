Police Reports: April 17-23

Taken overnight before 8 a.m. April 20: 12 boxes of Monker Porcelanosa Marmol Antara Blanco tile valued at $1,800 from a residential construction site in the 4200 block of Westway Avenue. Left behind in a formerly empty construction debris container: siding, insulation, and tiles that appeared to have come from an older home.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

A Tulsa man left behind a $500 Lora Piana white linen shirt still in its shopping bag with tags and receipt after visiting Honor Bar in Highland Park Village between 2 and 4 p.m. Contacted later, bar employees had not found the shirt.

19 Wednesday

Security video shows a thief entering an unlocked 2007 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 3:08 a.m. and taking two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $500. Other vehicles in the area also were targeted in overnight crimes: $500 in damage done to the center console of an unlocked 2011 Infiniti QX56 in the 4400 block of Arcady; contents of an unlocked 2009 Ford F150 pickup in the 4500 block of Arcady refiled through; $50, six to eight country music compact discs, and $750 Prada prescription glasses taken from a 2007 GMC Yukon in the 4500 block of South Versailles Avenue; $200 headphones, $800 Ray-Ban sunglasses, and spare change taken from an unlocked 2010 Jeep in the 4500 block of South Versailles. Two other residents declined to make reports.

20 Thursday

Reported at 10:44 a.m.: a white female dog, possibly a border collie or German Spitz, that snapped at a 1-year-old boy, scratching his face and breaking the skin as the child attempted a third hug at 4 p.m. April 15 at Abbott Park. The boy’s father had gotten permission for the child to approach the dog but did not accept contact information from the apologetic 50-something-year-old man walking the dog. The father decided to report the incident after taking the boy to a doctor.

21 Friday

Stolen overnight before 7:50 a.m.: the glass from a side mirror of a 2013 GMC van in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue.

The owner of a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue left the scene after veering into a parked 1997 Toyota 4-Runner in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue, and knocking the parked SUV into the parkway at 10:23 p.m. Officers impounded the Nissan.

Taken before 5 p.m.: both side mirrors from a 2011 Cadillac Escalade in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue. The owner last saw the mirrors at 10 p.m. April 20.