Police Reports: April 24-30

Surveillance video shows an armed man in the backyard approaching a house in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive. Unlocked home and vehicle doors and a deactivated alarm system awaited him at 3:47 a.m. April 30. Taken: two iPad minis, a Macbook Air laptop computer, two Razor hoverboards, an iPhone 6, a North Face backpack, a car phone charger [from the 2017 Mercedes in the garage], and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup with the keys in the ignition. OnStar tracking service located the pickup on Glencoe Drive in Glenn Heights, and tracking software located an iPad there. Officers recovered the pickup with the hoverboards still in it.

30 Sunday A door chime alarm awakened the owner of a home in the 5000 block of Airline Drive around 4 a.m. He found the interior door to his garage open and his garage door up. Later he discovered the keys and fobs to his vehicles – a 2010 Lexus, a Mercedes, and an Infiniti – missing along with an empty green leather purse and a mobile phone charger that had been in the Lexus.

29 Saturday Officers say at least 10 vehicles were targeted overnight on the west side of town with items taken and/or rummaged through around 3 a.m. Stolen property included: a $719 Ruger 357 magnum revolver and two $22 boxes of ammunition from an unlocked 2013 GMC Yukon Denali and a $200 Garmin GPS with two chargers from a 2013 Honda CRV at homes in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue; a $1,200 silver Microsoft Surface Book and $900 in recently-purchased clothing still tagged and in its LuLu Lemon shopping bag from an unlocked 2017 Ranger Rover at a home in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue; a black backpack containing a $1,200 Dell laptop computer and a $600 Apple iPad Air 2 from a 2017 Acura ILX in an apartment complex parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. Scratch marks suggest a wire contraption was used to break in.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

Taken before 4:33 p.m.: a $600 Taotao DB10 dirt bike and a $700 Razor bicycle from a backyard storage building at a home in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.

Arrested at 8:13 p.m.: two 18-year-old Dallas men in an abandoned building in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue. They face marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

25 Tuesday

A female shoplifter made off with a $1,000 in soccer jerseys from Not Just Soccer in the 6900 block of Preston Road a little before 2 p.m.

Stolen between 9 and 10:01 p.m.: two $65 North Face backpacks, a $3,413 Macbook Pro, a $100 developmental kindergarten textbook, a $1,000 Surface Pro laptop, and $2,500 in cash from an Edmond, Oklahoma woman’s 2014 Jeep at Café Brazil on North Central Expressway.

27 Thursday

A $20 bill used a little before 5 p.m. to make a purchase at Starbucks on Mockingbird Lane turned out to be counterfeit.

A University Park man called the number on a note left after damage occurred to the front bumper of his 2016 Lexus IS F before 9:34 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue. The man who answered claimed to not know who left the number nor to have been involved in a wreck.

28 Friday

Taken between 5:30 and 9 a.m.: a $1,200 Sony television, a $400 Xbox game console, a $200 Nintendo Wii game console, and $200 in other Sony-brand electronics from an unlocked condo in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Stolen between 5 p.m. and midnight: a $550 Celine leather wallet, $300 in gift cards, a driver’s license, and a credit card from a 2013 Ford Explorer at a home in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

Egged between 11 p.m. and midnight: a home in the 4100 block of Hanover Street.