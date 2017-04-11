Police Reports: April 3-9
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COULDN’T GET A TEE TIME?
Damaged: an 8-foot gate which witnesses say was struck at 5:13 p.m. April 3 by a black Chevrolet Tahoe that ran a stop sign at Fairfield Avenue while westbound on Maplewood Drive. The SUV created 2-inch ruts in the fairway at the Dallas Country Club and left the scene. Officers are investigating a 17-year-old Highland Park boy.
HIGHLAND PARK
3 Monday
An Irving woman didn’t buy the Volkswagen and so wants her $2,000 back. She went to police for help on April 3. Her story: During a Dec. 31 meet up at Christian Dior in Highland Park Village, where she worked at the time, she gave the cash to a “friend,” a Frisco man who was arranging the purchase. After his mechanic looked at the car, the deal didn’t go through.
4 Tuesday
A heated group text got physical about 11:30 p.m. in front of a home in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue. The home’s resident said he was knocked unconscious by a Dallas man, who drove over after the exchange by text and punched him in the face. During the texting, the Dallas man was “talking smack” so the Highland Park man poked back.
5 Wednesday
Taken: a $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse along with credit cards, identification, $500 in makeup, and a $100 bill from a locked 2007 Mercedes GL450 parked between 7 p.m. April 4 and 6:30 a.m. April 5 at a home in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive. The SUV’s doors were left open and its automatic locks inoperable.
Stolen: a Dell laptop computer, identification and a charger from an unlocked 2013 Ford Explorer parked in front of a home in the 5000 block of Airline Road between 9:30 p.m. April 4 and 7:15 a.m. April 5.
8 Saturday
Taken: two $500 adult Cannondale bicycles, one yellow, one black, between 8 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. April 8 from the back gate of a home in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue.
UNIVERSITY PARK
3 Monday
Taken: an unsecured $450 Trek Kids bicycle from a rack at UP Elementary School between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.
4 Tuesday
Reported to police at 3:05 p.m.: Three shoplifters took three Castelli Idro jackets values at $1,049, three Castelli Tempesta jackets valued at $899.97, one $29.99 Castelli shirt, and one $79.99 Castelli Entrata jersey from Bicycles Plus at Snider Plaza around 5:15 p.m. March 30.
Stolen: a $35,000 black GMC Yukon Denali along with a $250 jacket, a $1,250 laptop computer, and $450 in other property between 6 and 7:15 p.m. at Preston Center Plaza.
6 Thursday
Taken: $1,550 in power tools from the unlocked detached garage at a home in the 8700 block of Triton Lane between 8:30 p.m. April 5 and 8:30 a.m. April 6.
8 Saturday
Stolen: an unsecured $530 Cannondale Trail 7 boys bicycle at Moody Family YMCA.
Unpaid: a $10.85 cab fare. The taxi driver said the rider attacked her instead upon arrival in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.