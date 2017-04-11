Police Reports: April 3-9

Damaged: an 8-foot gate which witnesses say was struck at 5:13 p.m. April 3 by a black Chevrolet Tahoe that ran a stop sign at Fairfield Avenue while westbound on Maplewood Drive. The SUV created 2-inch ruts in the fairway at the Dallas Country Club and left the scene. Officers are investigating a 17-year-old Highland Park boy.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

An Irving woman didn’t buy the Volkswagen and so wants her $2,000 back. She went to police for help on April 3. Her story: During a Dec. 31 meet up at Christian Dior in Highland Park Village, where she worked at the time, she gave the cash to a “friend,” a Frisco man who was arranging the purchase. After his mechanic looked at the car, the deal didn’t go through.

4 Tuesday

A heated group text got physical about 11:30 p.m. in front of a home in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue. The home’s resident said he was knocked unconscious by a Dallas man, who drove over after the exchange by text and punched him in the face. During the texting, the Dallas man was “talking smack” so the Highland Park man poked back.

5 Wednesday

Taken: a $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse along with credit cards, identification, $500 in makeup, and a $100 bill from a locked 2007 Mercedes GL450 parked between 7 p.m. April 4 and 6:30 a.m. April 5 at a home in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive. The SUV’s doors were left open and its automatic locks inoperable.

Stolen: a Dell laptop computer, identification and a charger from an unlocked 2013 Ford Explorer parked in front of a home in the 5000 block of Airline Road between 9:30 p.m. April 4 and 7:15 a.m. April 5.

8 Saturday

Taken: two $500 adult Cannondale bicycles, one yellow, one black, between 8 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. April 8 from the back gate of a home in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue.