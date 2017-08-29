Police Reports: Aug 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CALIFORNIA CAPER?

At 11:37 a.m. Aug. 26, a 40-something-year-old woman who claimed to be from Beverly Hills left Kelly Mitchell Fine Jewelry at The Shops of Highland Park with a $7,500 men’s Rolex Submariner watch while an employee went to the back of the store to call Discover and verify an authorization number. Discover said the credit card account wasn’t valid.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Tuesday

Between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m., a man wearing black socks with slip-on sandals took a $700 pair of size 6 black Maglia high-tops without paying from the Fendi store at Highland Park Village and fled in a rented gray 2015 Dodge Charger.

24 Thursday

Reported at 4:33 p.m.: the theft of a black Glock firearm with night sights, taken between June 30 and July 7 from a Chevrolet Suburban at a home in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue.

26 Saturday

Damaged before 1:05 a.m.: a street sign in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. The sign pole was bent and the sign had fallen to the ground.

At 7:32 p.m., a man was caught on video taking a package off the front porch of a home in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane and fleeing with a female accomplice in a gray van. The package contained $70.74 in household items, including soap, razors, and toiletries.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

At 4:21 a.m., a resident in the 2900 block of Amherst Street went to investigate a noise on his back porch and saw a man get into the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe and depart. Missing: a $250 Samsung television from the back porch.

Reported at 8:30 p.m.: the weekend theft of a passport and nearly $40,000 in jewelry, including pearl necklaces, earrings, wedding rings, a bracelet, and a jewelry box from a home in the 4000 block of Purdue Street. The owner suspects an employee with access to the home.

22 Tuesday

Taken between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: a University Park woman’s credit cards while at a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

24 Thursday

Between 8:08 and 9:17 p.m., a shopper passed counterfeit $50 bills at CVS Pharmacy on Mockingbird Lane.

27 Sunday

At 1:24 a.m., a thief attempted to take a boy’s bicycle from a home in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive.

Taken between 1 and 1:45 a.m.: a 2007 Ford Escape while its owner visited a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.