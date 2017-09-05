Police Reports: Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DEMOLITION DERBY

At 5:07 p.m. Aug. 28., the driver of a gray-green 2010 Honda ULX Accord drove away without stopping and leaving information after striking a 2015 Land Rover in the 7500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard. Damage estimate to the Land Rover: $800. Also, a Honda matching that description left the scene after hitting a 2009 ElDorado bus at 6:01 p.m. in the 7300 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard. Damage estimate to the bus: $5,000.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Tuesday

Taken before 7:30 a.m.: the side mirrors [$300 value] from their housings on a 2014 GMC Yukon at a home

in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. A third-row seat was taken from a 2012 GMC Yukon on the same block.

30 Wednesday

Stolen before 7:30 a.m.: the tailgate off a 1998 Ford F150 pickup near homes in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue.

Reported by ownership of Preston Hollow Catering at 9:25 a.m.: the theft of a red Honda Element used while catering an Aug. 25 event at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Reported at 8 p.m.: the Aug. 9 theft of a $2,500 Celine purse, $500 wallet, and three sunglasses ($400 value each) along with credit cards and identification from an unlocked 2017 Land Rover parked from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. near a pool in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue. After the theft, $7,940 in fraudulent checking account withdraws were made at various Chase Bank locations.

31 Thursday

Between 4:07 and 4:09 p.m., a shoplifter with an Asian-character tattoo near his left eye grabbed a $1,890 Christian Louboutin Bagdamon tote he had been looking at earlier and fled the Christian Louboutin store at Highland Park Village in an olive green four-door Lexus with a temporary tag.

3 Sunday

Damaged by a thrown chunk of concrete between 9:10 and 10:55 a.m.: the door of a 2013 Infiniti JX35 SUV parked in the 3200 block of Mockingbird Lane while the owner attended Highland Park United Methodist Church.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

Arrested: a 30-year-old Dallas man, accused of marijuana possession. Officers noticed the marijuana odor at 12:31 a.m. in the 6800 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Between 1:04 and 4:20 p.m.: a woman used a fraudulent credit card to purchase a $43.500 Patek Philipe Nautilus watch from De Boulle Diamond & Jewelry on Preston Road.

Reported at 4:43 p.m.: the theft of a $6,200 Rolex Oyster watch and a $500 Henri Bendel crystal bracelet. The owner said they were likely taken in mid-July during a home move in the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

29 Tuesday

Taken before 7 a.m.: the third-row seats [$1,500 value] from a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban at a home in the 4000 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Stolen before 11:23 a.m.: a $750 subwoofer from the backseat of a 2008 Jeep Wrangler near a home in the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue.

31 Thursday

Taken before 5:30 a.m.: $2,500 in shingles from the front yard of a home in the 4300 block of Amherst Street.

Arrested: Edgar Javier Arambula, 31, of Dallas, who is accused of driving while intoxicated at 11:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

3 Sunday

Stolen before 7 a.m.: four Bridgestone tires [$210 value each] and four wheels [$527 value each] off a 2017 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street.