Police Reports: Aug. 6 – 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MORNING COFFEE GONE WRONG

A 49-year-old Metairie, Louisiana, woman received a criminal trespass warning about 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Starbucks in Highland Park Village after shouting racial epithets at an employee. The woman told officers she felt the employee was stalking and harassing her, and that she felt she was being followed by minorities elsewhere because of her family heritage and historical slave ownership.

Highland Park

6 Wednesday

Pursued around 1:50 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Cruze, matching the description of vehicles used in recent crimes near Highland Park Village. Vehicles with temporary rear plates were observed at the Village videotaping storefronts and later returning to commit crimes. The Cruze motored away after police attempted to pull it over for a minor traffic infraction.

9 Saturday

Arrested: Norma Aidee Corral, 46, of Canton, who is accused of driving while intoxicated and driving without a valid license after running a flashing red light at the Beverly Drive and Preston Road intersection around 2 p.m. Police noted a strong, distinct odor of alcohol on her breath and that she had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. According to a police report, Corral told officers she was wearing contact lenses and had a recent head injury, but was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. The driver refused a blood draw and a warrant was not issued because the judge was “out to lunch.”

University Park

4 Monday

Last seen about 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sanford Avenue: a white 2013 Nissan Rogue, valued at $14,000. The owner reported it stolen.

6 Wednesday

Stolen before 5 a.m.: $3,000 worth of rims and tires from 2017 GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4400 block of Hanover Street.

Taken from a white 2017 Kia in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive: a purse filled with $1,000 in cash, checks, and identification. The vehicles rear window was broken between 11 and 11:40 a.m.

7 Thursday

Broken between noon and 12:30 p.m.: a rear window of a home was in the 4400 block of Hanover Street. Nothing was reported stolen. Damage estimate: $500.

8 Friday

A driver backed into a legally parked blue 2016 Infiniti QX80 between 10:30 and 11:06 a.m. in the 3600 block of Brinkley Avenue and then left the scene without providing any insurance information. Damage to the Infiniti was estimated at $1,500.

The target of an attempted theft overnight before 7:30 a.m.: the third-row seat from a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive. However, about three miles away in the 5700 block of Armstrong Parkway, the third-row seat of a 2012 Suburban was successfully stolen. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. The owner of the second vehicle also reported his drone and Apple iPad mini missing. Estimated value of stolen items: $4,551.

9 Saturday

A man in the 3900 block of Amherst Street reported to police that around 5 p.m. he witnessed a vehicle speed down an alleyway in reverse after backing out of his neighbor’s house. The homeowners reported building material was missing from their rear driveway.

Stolen: A $700 Trek boys’ bicycle about 3 p.m. from the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue.

About 9:40 p.m., a driver in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue struck two legally parked vehicles and fled the scene without leaving insurance information.

10 Sunday

Arrested: a 32-year-old woman from Orange and a 28-year-old man from Lake Charles, Louisiana, accused of criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Purdue Street.