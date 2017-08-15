Police Reports: Aug 7-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STEALING BEAUTY

Between 3:10 and 3:25 p.m. Aug. 12, shoplifters fled with more than $220 in cosmetics from CVS Pharmacy at Snider Plaza.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Wednesday

Between 12:50 and 12:57 p.m., a 30-something-year-old man “reeking of marijuana” asked to see men’s bags at Saint Laurent in Highland Park Village. While an employee went to retrieve a plain black bag on top shelf to show him, the shoplifter grabbed two other bags he had been shown, a $1,390 Saint Laurent City bag and a $995 black Flamingo print bag, and fled in a black four-door Dodge. He left behind a handprint on the glass door.

10 Thursday

Reported at 9:49 a.m.: the theft of a 2015 Mercedes S model sedan from a home in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane. The owner left the car in his driveway to go on vacation from July 6 to Aug. 10, but learned from Arkansas authorities on July 19 that the Mercedes was being used in criminal activities there. Several people had access to the house, where the keys were located. The car has been recovered.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Tuesday

Reported at 8:37 a.m.: the theft of $20,000 in building materials including copper wire, copper tubing, and a breaker box between Aug. 3 and 4 from a home construction site in the 3000 block of Hanover Street.

9 Wednesday

Taken before 5:30 a.m.: side mirrors from a 2011 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4300 block of Druid Lane and from a 2006 GMC pickup, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2014 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4300 block of Grassmere Lane.

Snatched before 7:20 a.m.: a $30 purse, $30 wallet, $20 makeup bag, $400 in cosmetics, $60 in cash, and $40 worth of the prescription drug Phentermine from a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban at a home in the 3400 block of Marquette Street.

Stolen before 7:30 a.m.: a $1,700 Apple MacBook, $60 MacBook case, and a $20 burlap bag from a 2016 GMC Sierra at a home in the 4000 block of Greenbriar Drive.

11 Friday

Arrested: Alexis Oved Valdez, 19, of Dallas. He is accused of marijuana possession and taking a variety of tools, a compressor, and other property at 12:57 a.m. from an unlocked detached garage at a home in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue.

Arrested: Kiefer Wetzel, 17, of University Park. He is accused of doing $700 in damage at 1:17 a.m. to property at a home in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue.

At 2:07 a.m., a resident of a home in the 4200 block of Purdue Street found in his garage a burglar, who then fled. Tools were recovered at the scene.

Taken before 5 a.m.: $1,600 in Titleist golf clubs and $900 in other property from an unlocked 2013 Mercedes at a home in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue.

Stolen before 6 a.m.: a $300 Hoverboard from the backyard of a home in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue.

12 Saturday

Between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m., a robber brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register at Starbucks at Snider Plaza.

13 Sunday

Arrested: Denis Alexander Garcia, 30, of Irving. He is accused of driving while intoxicated at 7:06 a.m. in the 4100 block of Purdue Street.