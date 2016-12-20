Police Reports: Dec. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PACKAGE DEAL Between 11:30 a.m. and noon Dec. 14, a thief stole a UPS package containing the book Atlas Obscura from the front porch of a house in the 4500 block of Rheims Place. But instead of sitting down and enjoying some light travel reading, the thief hit up a string of houses on the block and the next street over in the 4500 block of Belfort Place. On Rheims, the thief scored an Amazon package containing two coffee mugs with the victim’s daughters’ faces on them, valued at $50. On Belfort, he raked in a package of Hanes men’s underwear and black size 3 girls Uggs. A man working nearby told police he saw a man in a gray Ford Focus take a package from a front porch on Belfort. The witness saw a number of other packages on the front passenger seat of the car. His account helped police apprehend the thief the next day. (Full story here.) Several hours after a 9-pound FedEx package from Freshly Gourmet Meals delivered at 11:48 a.m. was stolen from the front porch of a house in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue, Kyle Allen Cassady, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of theft in Highland Park Village. More residents came forward with information later, including one who was missing packages containing red and blue socks and peanuts.

HIGHLAND PARK 12 MONDAY

At 2:07 a.m., Selithia Danielle Jackson, 24, of Mesquite, was arrested in the 5400 block of Preston Road on a charge of driving while intoxicated. After 9 p.m., a burglar broke into a white Infiniti SUV in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue and stole $460 of tennis gear, including a red pleather tennis bag, a blue and white Babolat tennis racket, white Asics tennis shoes, and a white Nike fleece; $400 of Zara merchandise in a shopping bag, including a sweater, two hats, and two blouses; and $15 cash. 13 TUESDAY

At 7:53 p.m., a tenant of a house in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue reported that someone damaged the door knob to the detached garage sometime between 3 and 7:50 p.m. The tenant suspects that an acquaintance is trying to steal guns being stored in the garage. 14 WEDNESDAY

Between 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14, a thief stole a Swiss Army backpack, a Dell laptop, a hard drive, baby clothes, spiral notebooks containing financial ledgers, and a $10 Velvet Taco gift card from a blue 2010 Toyota Prius in a rear parking lot bordering the Katy Trail in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue. 15 THURSDAY

At 5:02 a.m., Andy Mariano Rangel Cristobal, 18, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. At 2:23 p.m., Kyle Allen Cassady, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on multiple warrants. 16 FRIDAY

Between 2:45 and 3 p.m., a thief stole $500 cash in a Benchmark Bank envelope that was left in the center console of a white 2013 Mercedes GL450 in the parking lot of Highland Park Village while the owner was shopping. At 5:34 p.m., a thief stole five 20-pound bags of Custer & Pollix dog food, valued at $70 each, from Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. 17 SATURDAY

Between 5 and 5:15 a.m., two thieves on bicycles stole a $1,000 Tumi rolling suitcase from the front porch of a house in the 4200 block of Beverly Drive. The victim had left the luggage on the front porch in preparation for going out of town. The suitcase contained $6,000 diamond earrings, $3,000 of clothes, $1,000 of toiletries and beauty products, $400 glasses, and $100 Ray Bans. 18 SUNDAY

At 7:45 p.m., John Samuel Delatour, 57, was arrested in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of driving while intoxicated.