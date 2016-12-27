Police Reports: Dec. 19-25

Between 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 7 a.m. Dec. 25, a thief stole a six-foot-tall white fabric angel with gold trim, valued at $600, from the front lawn of a house in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue .

22 THURSDAY At 10 a.m., workers at the Mondara Apartments in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue arrived to find a neighbor in the utility room tampering with the breaker box. The contractor told police that for the past two months, the neighbor has been coming in and breaking light fixtures and shutting off breakers, trying to shut off power. The contractor said this neighbor had admitted to breaking the lights in the past because they bother him. Between the light fixtures, recess lighting cans, and damage to the hardwood floors due to temperature change, damage to the property is an estimated $5,000. The neighbor was issued a criminal trespass warning.

19 MONDAY Between 3:25 and 5 p.m., a thief stole a UPS package containing Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, valued at $240, from a house in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue .

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 MONDAY

At 9:35 a.m., a victim reported that at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 16, a thief stole boxes containing $800 worth of property from the front porch of a house in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue.

Between 9:30 and 11 a.m., a thief stole $400 cash from the wallet of a victim in the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

20 TUESDAY

After midnight, a vandal slashed the tire of a black 2010 Ford F150 in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue, causing $400 in damage.

22 THURSDAY

At 12:46 a.m., a minor was arrested in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Between 8 p.m. Dec. 21 and 11 a.m. Dec. 22, a vandal egged a black Jeep Wrangler in the 4400 block of San Carlos Drive.

At 2:17 p.m., a thief stole Christmas packages from the front porch of a house in the 4400 block of Larchmont Avenue.

23 FRIDAY

Between midnight Dec. 22 and midnight Dec. 23, a thief stole the third row seat from a white 2008 GMC Yukon in the 4400 block of Southwestern Avenue.

At 9:29 a.m., a victim reported being harassed in the 6700 block of Snider Plaza.

24 SATURDAY

Between 2:50 and 3:08 a.m., a victim was assaulted by a friend while sitting in a vehicle in the 5800 block of Key Street.