Police Reports: Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Between midnight and 1 a.m. Jan. 1, an intoxicated Uber rider in the 3400 block of University Boulevard called the police stating that he left his $1,000 Botega wallet in an Uber vehicle, and that when he called, the Uber driver told him he was keeping it.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 MONDAY

At 3:12 a.m., Kara Kristine Brown, 30, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue on a charge of public intoxication.

28 WEDNESDAY

At 11:17 a.m., a hacker sent an email to an employee of William Noble Rare Jewels in Highland Park Village under a fake identity, convincing the employee to wire $46,570 to a Wells Fargo account.

29 THURSDAY

At 6:30 p.m., Karl Thurman Head, 45, of Dallas, was arrested in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

30 FRIDAY

At 4:33 p.m., a thief stole a gold looking Giuseppe logo bracelet from Giuseppe Zanotti in Highland Park Village.

31 SATURDAY

At 1:45 a.m., Sterling Chase Armstrong, 21, of Aubrey, was arrested in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of public intoxication.

1 SUNDAY

At midnight, a vandal damaged the windshield of a Range Rover in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

At 3:29 a.m., Nicholas Daniel Simmons, 24, of Weleetka, was arrested in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of public intoxication.

2 MONDAY

Between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. Jan. 2, an Essick Mortar mixer was stolen from a construction site in the 4300 block of Armstrong Avenue.