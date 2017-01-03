Police Reports: Dec. 26-Jan. 2
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FINDERS KEEPERS
Between midnight and 1 a.m. Jan. 1, an intoxicated Uber rider in the 3400 block of University Boulevard called the police stating that he left his $1,000 Botega wallet in an Uber vehicle, and that when he called, the Uber driver told him he was keeping it.
HIGHLAND PARK
26 MONDAY
At 3:12 a.m., Kara Kristine Brown, 30, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue on a charge of public intoxication.
28 WEDNESDAY
At 11:17 a.m., a hacker sent an email to an employee of William Noble Rare Jewels in Highland Park Village under a fake identity, convincing the employee to wire $46,570 to a Wells Fargo account.
29 THURSDAY
At 6:30 p.m., Karl Thurman Head, 45, of Dallas, was arrested in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
30 FRIDAY
At 4:33 p.m., a thief stole a gold looking Giuseppe logo bracelet from Giuseppe Zanotti in Highland Park Village.
31 SATURDAY
At 1:45 a.m., Sterling Chase Armstrong, 21, of Aubrey, was arrested in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of public intoxication.
1 SUNDAY
At midnight, a vandal damaged the windshield of a Range Rover in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.
At 3:29 a.m., Nicholas Daniel Simmons, 24, of Weleetka, was arrested in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of public intoxication.
2 MONDAY
Between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. Jan. 2, an Essick Mortar mixer was stolen from a construction site in the 4300 block of Armstrong Avenue.
UNIVERSITY PARK
26 MONDAY
Between 6 and 7:41 p.m., a thief stole the third row seat, valued at $300, from a black 2014 Cadillac Escalade,
Between 9:29 and 10:29 p.m., a burglar broke into a black 2014 Cadillac Escalade in the 3400 block of Amherst Street and stole the third row seat, valued at $1,500.
Between 7 and 10:45 p.m., a thief stole $2,130 worth of property from a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2700 block of Amherst Street.
27 TUESDAY
Between 6 p.m. Dec. 26 and 10 a.m. Dec. 27, a thief stole $550 of property from a tan Cadillac Escalade in the 4200 block of Amherst Street.
At 11:27 a.m., a victim reported that $15,000 of Gorham Melrose silverware was stolen from a house in the 3500 block of Centenary Drive sometime in the last year.
Between 10:30 and 11:20 a.m., a burglar broke into a green 2002 GMC 1500 in the parking lot of Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway while the victim was eating inside and stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, a Samsung Galaxy Note 2, a Vince Camuto purse, and a briefcase, valued at a total of $2,675.
28 WEDNESDAY
At 12:40 p.m., a victim reported a wallet stolen from a Highland Park High School locker room sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 12. The wallet contained $200 cash, as well as a debit card and driver’s license.
Between 7:45 and 8 p.m., a thief stole a $450 wallet from a victim in The Plaza at Preston Center. The wallet contained $230 cash, as well as credit cards and a driver’s license.
30 FRIDAY
Between 8 and 9:30 p.m., a thief stole a garage door opener from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue and entered a detached garage and stole $1,115 of tools.
31 SATURDAY
Between midnight and 5:58 p.m., a thief stole a $700 iPhone 6s from a victim in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
At 11:54 p.m., police discovered a party in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue after observing parking violations and issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.