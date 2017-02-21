Police Reports: Feb. 13-19

At 9 p.m. Feb. 13, a burglar left behind a Toyota key after damaging a rear window and breaking into a black 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue . Guardian locks protected the rear seat, which was down, but not removed.

At 8:58 p.m., a man grabbed a $399 bottle of Opus One wine at Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park Village and asked, “Can I check out here?,” before bolting out the door to a waiting Toyota with a female driver.

15 WEDNESDAY At 2:50 p.m., a 32-year-old woman with a toddler attempted to exchange a stolen $1,595 backpack at Giuseppe Zanotti in Highland Park Village . Officers arrived and made an arrest. The backpack was among items reported stolen in Feb. 14 thefts involving several people possibly associated with the Fast Kash Crew. Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Feb. 14.

13 MONDAY A black and white concrete saw attachment for a Bobcat front loader went missing from a construction site in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 13. Scratch marks on the ground suggest the $5,000 saw may have been dragged away.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 MONDAY

Between 11 a.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seats from a locked white 2012 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 4100 block of San Carlos Street.

Between midnight and 8 am. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seats from a tan 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.

Between 7 and 9:01 p.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars broke into a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at Café Brazil on Central Expressway and took a $2,000 MacBook Pro laptop, a $300 brief case, and $880 in other items.

Between 8 and 10 p.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seat from a 2008 GMC parked in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue.

Between 7:30 and 10:50 p.m. Feb. 14, one or more burglars removed the third row seat, $150 racquets, and a $100 briefcase from a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue.

16 THURSDAY

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and 11 a.m. Feb. 16, someone took a wallet from a blue 2016 Infiniti QX8 parked in the 3300 block of Northwest Parkway.

17 FRIDAY

Between midnight on Feb. 10 and 12:52 p.m. Feb. 17, someone took the third row seat from a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Between 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 5 p.m. Feb. 17, someone took the third row seat from a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Amherst Street.

18 SATURDAY

Between 5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 8:23 a.m. Feb. 18, someone removed a purse from an unlocked Infiniti QX56 parked in the 3300 block of Hanover Street.