Police Reports: Feb. 13-19
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KEY EVIDENCE?
At 9 p.m. Feb. 13, a burglar left behind a Toyota key after damaging a rear window and breaking into a black 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue. Guardian locks protected the rear seat, which was down, but not removed.
HIGHLAND PARK
13 MONDAY
A black and white concrete saw attachment for a Bobcat front loader went missing from a construction site in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 13. Scratch marks on the ground suggest the $5,000 saw may have been dragged away.
15 WEDNESDAY
At 2:50 p.m., a 32-year-old woman with a toddler attempted to exchange a stolen $1,595 backpack at Giuseppe Zanotti in Highland Park Village. Officers arrived and made an arrest. The backpack was among items reported stolen in Feb. 14 thefts involving several people possibly associated with the Fast Kash Crew. Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Feb. 14.
At 8:58 p.m., a man grabbed a $399 bottle of Opus One wine at Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park Village and asked, “Can I check out here?,” before bolting out the door to a waiting Toyota with a female driver.
UNIVERSITY PARK
13 MONDAY
Between 11 a.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seats from a locked white 2012 Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 4100 block of San Carlos Street.
Between midnight and 8 am. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seats from a tan 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.
Between 7 and 9:01 p.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars broke into a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at Café Brazil on Central Expressway and took a $2,000 MacBook Pro laptop, a $300 brief case, and $880 in other items.
Between 8 and 10 p.m. Feb. 13, one or more burglars removed the third row seat from a 2008 GMC parked in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue.
Between 7:30 and 10:50 p.m. Feb. 14, one or more burglars removed the third row seat, $150 racquets, and a $100 briefcase from a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue.
16 THURSDAY
Between 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and 11 a.m. Feb. 16, someone took a wallet from a blue 2016 Infiniti QX8 parked in the 3300 block of Northwest Parkway.
17 FRIDAY
Between midnight on Feb. 10 and 12:52 p.m. Feb. 17, someone took the third row seat from a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.
Between 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 5 p.m. Feb. 17, someone took the third row seat from a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Amherst Street.
18 SATURDAY
Between 5 p.m. Feb. 17 and 8:23 a.m. Feb. 18, someone removed a purse from an unlocked Infiniti QX56 parked in the 3300 block of Hanover Street.