Police Reports: Feb. 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD TIMING At 10:35 a.m. Feb. 6, a thief entered a house in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue through the garage door, which was left open while the victim was unloading groceries, and stole an $8,500 Chanel purse.

HIGHLAND PARK 6 MONDAY

After 8:30 p.m., a burglar broke into a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and stole the third row seat. 7 TUESDAY

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 6 and 3 a.m. Feb. 7, a burglar broke into a silver GMC Yukon in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and stole the third row seat. In the same time frame, the third row seat was stolen from a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe on the same block. 12 SUNDAY

At 12:45 a.m., a burglar stole a 15-inch MacBook Air and a Mascoma Savings Bank Check Book from a house in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Between 5 and 7:45 p.m., a thief stole a men’s hybrid steel 7-speed Schwinn bicycle from the front porch of a house in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.