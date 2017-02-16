Police Reports: Feb. 6-12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD TIMING
At 10:35 a.m. Feb. 6, a thief entered a house in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue through the garage door, which was left open while the victim was unloading groceries, and stole an $8,500 Chanel purse.
HIGHLAND PARK
6 MONDAY
After 8:30 p.m., a burglar broke into a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and stole the third row seat.
7 TUESDAY
Between 9 p.m. Feb. 6 and 3 a.m. Feb. 7, a burglar broke into a silver GMC Yukon in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and stole the third row seat. In the same time frame, the third row seat was stolen from a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe on the same block.
12 SUNDAY
At 12:45 a.m., a burglar stole a 15-inch MacBook Air and a Mascoma Savings Bank Check Book from a house in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue.
Between 5 and 7:45 p.m., a thief stole a men’s hybrid steel 7-speed Schwinn bicycle from the front porch of a house in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.
UNIVERSITY PARK
6 MONDAY
After 7:30 p.m., a burglar broke into a black 2009 GMC Yukon in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue and stole the third row seat.
After 9:30 p.m., a burglar broke into a white 2008 GMC Yukon in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue and stole the third row seat.
7 TUESDAY
At 12:56 p.m., an employee of Highland Nails in Snider Plaza assaulted a co-worker in the break room.
At 5:28 p.m., a burglar broke into a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna in the 7700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and stole a $200 leather purse containing a Visa card, a driver’s license, and $150 cash.
10 FRIDAY
Between 2:10 and 2:40 a.m., a woman was assaulted in the 3100 block of University Boulevard by an unknown person, who grabbed her and kissed her when she asked him to stop.
Between 9 p.m. Feb. 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10, a thief stole the third row seat from a white 2010 GMC Tahoe in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.
12 SUNDAY
At 3:52 a.m., a thief stole property from a house in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Between 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 3:40 p.m. Feb. 12, a burglar damaged a red 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4300 block of Greenbrier Drive trying to break in.